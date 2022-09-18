Timberwolves sign free agent guard PJ Dozier

The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed free agent guard PJ Dozier. The South Carolina native played 18 games off the bench with the Denver Nuggets last season before tearing his ACL in December 2021.

While shooting 36.4% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range, Dozier averaged 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. With this signing, the fifth-year NBA player bolsters Minnesota’s backcourt.

Free agent PJ Dozier is signing a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell ESPN. Dozier is coming back from a December 2021 ACL injury. Dozier played with Denver under new Wolves president Tim Connelly. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 17, 2022

On January 19, 2022, as part of a three-team trade, the Nuggets traded Dozier and Bol Bol to the Boston Celtics; the Celtics traded Juan Hernangomez and cash to the San Antonio Spurs; the Nuggets traded cash and a 2028 second-round draft pick to the Spurs; and the Spurs dealt Bryn Forbes to Denver.

In February, the Celtics then traded Dozier, Bol, and cash to the Orlando Magic for a 2023 second-round draft pick. However, the guard was waived by the Magic on the same day.

Additionally, in the 2019-20 season, Dozier was assigned to the Windy City Bulls of the NBA G League. In the Bulls’ 120-112 win against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on January 11, 2020, the guard scored a game-high 32 points.

The South Carolina product also ended his performance with 8 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block. He received an NBA G League All-Star selection. Not to mention, Dozier was named to the All-NBA G League Third Team.

While with the Oklahoma City Blue in the 2017-18 season, Dozier appeared in just one game. He put up 14 points in his first G League outing.

During the 2020-21 season, in 50 appearances with the Nuggets, the 6’6″ guard averaged career highs 7.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest. Dozier played in Denver under new Timberwolves president Tim Connelly as well.

Of course, in the Nuggets’ 129-116 win over the Houston Rockets on April 24, 2021, Dozier scored a career-high 23 points in 28 minutes of action. It was also his first NBA start. He finished 10-of-13 (76.9%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-5 (60%) from downtown.

The fifth-year guard will have the chance to play with the Timberwolves next season. If he can stay healthy, Dozier would make a fine addition to the team’s backcourt. He adds depth to a stacked roster, e.g., Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert.

Furthermore, in two seasons and 70 games played with South Carolina in the NCAA, the guard averaged 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Plus, he shot 39.8% from the field and 27.7% from beyond the arc.

In his freshman 2015-16 season, Dozier averaged 6.7 points, 3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per contest. He appeared in 34 games during his first college year.

Then, the guard posted career-high numbers in his sophomore 2016-17 season. In 36 starts, Dozier averaged 13.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. He finished 12th in points (501) in the SEC, 13th in assists (101), and third in steals (60).

