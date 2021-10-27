The Minnesota Timberwolves hit the road for the first time this season, taking on the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. BetOnline odds for this game are shown below.

Game Information

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Fiserv Forum; Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV channels: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports North

Radio broadcast: WCCO; WFN

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Lines

Point Spread: Bucks +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: T-Wolves -255, Bucks +215

Total: O/U 229.5 points

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks Team News

Karl-Anthony Towns’ value to the Timberwolves was the emphasis of the latest article from Britt Robson of the Minnesota Post. Towns, who averages 29.0 points and 9.3 boards over three games, committed senseless fouls that forced him to sit the crucial minutes of Tuesday’s 107-98 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Robson criticized Towns for still lacking the composure and maturity at this point of his career. Moreover, the writer added the Wolves would have come out with a 3-0 record if only KAT suppressed his frustration and kept his focus on the game.

Latest Wolves: KAT agonistes. Haven’t written a pure reaction column in a while. https://t.co/t4qmHqvUs3 — brittrobson (@brittrobson) October 26, 2021



Jamal Collier of ESPN explains why the Bucks seem destined to build a dynasty over the next few years. Bucks forward Khris Middleton also felt the same way after going through a grueling title run last season.

We definitely have a lot more confidence in ourselves,” Khris Middleton said. “It’s natural; we should. We are the champs. We’ve been through every type of situation you could go through. So at the same time, you know what to expect. There’s no need to worry about failing because you know what you need to do.”

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Timberwolves: No Reported Injuries

Bucks Brook Lopez – OUT (Back), Jrue Holiday – OUT (Ankle), Bobby Portis – Probable (Hamstring), Seme Ojeleye – Probable (Calf), Donte DiVincenzo – OUT (Ankle)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Timberwolves absorbed their first loss of the season on the second game of a back-to-back homestand against the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite a terrific statistical line from Towns (32 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists), the Wolves shot 34.4 percent FG and 30 percent from 3pt-area as a team. D’Angelo Russel also had a miserable shooting night, scoring just nine points on a 3-for-14 shooting.

Giannis isn’t messing around. 30 PTS | 10 REB | 9 AST | 2 BLK | 1 STL pic.twitter.com/9r97P2IA7w — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 26, 2021

On the other hand, the Bucks returned to the winning column after dismantling the Indiana Pacers, 119-109, on Monday. Giannis Antetokounmpo flirted with a triple-double, recording 30 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists. Khris Middleton and Grayson Allen chipped in with 27 points and 19 points, respectively, to help the Bucks score their win of the year.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks Predictions

The Bucks and Timberwolves played each other twice last season; each ended up the former winning by a mile. Milwaukee has been the better team in the previous ten head-to-head meetings with an 8-2 record.

Many expected Minnesota to become much better this season, with Anthony Edwards taking another leap in his development alongside much healthier Russell and Towns. Unfortunately, there’s a reason why the Bucks are the defending champs, and the visiting team will find that out on Wednesday.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks Betting Picks

Moneyline Pick: Bucks +215.

ATS and O/U: Bucks (3-1 ATS) will cover the 6.5-point handicap. Milwaukee will run up the score, pushing the total to go OVER 229.5 points.

