Timberwolves vs Pistons NBA Picks, Betting Trends and Prediction for Tonight’s Game

In Thursday night’s rare interconference encounter, the Minnesota Timberwolves (26-25, 26-25 ATS) are aiming to defeat the Detroit Pistons (12-38, 25-25 ATS); NBA picks are posted here. Will Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves earn their fourth consecutive win against the Pistons? In addition to the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are available below.

Timberwolves vs Pistons Game Information

Date: Thursday, February 3, 2022

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Little Caesars Arena; Detroit, Michigan

Timberwolves vs Pistons NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Timberwolves -7 (-110) | Pistons +7 (-110)

Best moneyline: Timberwolves -265 | Pistons +225

Over/Under: 228.5 (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

PG Patrick Beverley (questionable) | PG D’Angelo Russell (questionable) | SG Josh Okogie (questionable) | SF Leandro Bolmaro (questionable)

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

SF Josh Jackson (questionable) | SF Isaiah Livers (out indefinitely) | PG Cade Cunningham (questionable) | PF Jamorko Pickett (out)

Timberwolves vs Pistons News and Preview | NBA Picks

Additionally, on Tuesday, in the Timberwolves’ 130-115 home win over the Nuggets, center Karl-Anthony Towns added one more double-double to his career total, amassing 24 points, 10 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 28 minutes of action. Taurean Prince ended his night with 23 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24 minutes played as well. Minnesota has won six of its past 10 contests. Including this victory, they are 15-10 at home, 11-15 and 13-13 ATS on the road this season.

On the other side, in the Pistons’ 111-101 home loss versus the Pelicans on Tuesday, guard Cory Joseph led his team in scoring. He accumulated 18 points in 30 minutes on the court. Forward Jerami Grant contributed 17 points in 29 minutes played, too. Detroit has won juts three of its last 10 games. Their latest win on Sunday over the Cavaliers ended their four-game skid. The Pistons are 8-16 at home, 4-22 away and 13-11 ATS at home.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Timberwolves have a 67.2% probability of winning.

Prior to placing bets, be sure to consider other head-to-head matchups. In the previous three meetings, the Timberwolves are a perfect 3-0 against the Pistons. On May 11, 2021, the last time these teams faced off during the regular season, Minnesota won 119-100 at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have not defeated them since Mar. 6, 2019, when they won 131-114 at home.

On another subject, rookie guard McKinley Wright IV is back in the NBA G League. In three games played with the Timberwolves, he averaged 1.7 points per game. On Aug. 5, 2021, he signed a two-way contract with the organization. One week ago, Wright IV made it clear that he enjoys having Alex Rodriquez as part of the team’s ownership group.

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Detroit: QUESTIONABLE

Beverley – Right Ankle Sprain

Bolmaro – Left Ankle Sprain

Okogie – Right Quad Contusion

Russell – Left Shin Contusion OUT

Wright IV – G League Two-Way — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) February 2, 2022

Timberwolves vs Pistons NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Minnesota is 10-5 SU in its last 15 contests played.

The total has gone over in eight of the Timberwolves’ previous nine games.

Not to mention, the Timberwolves are 3-8 ATS in their past 11 matchups versus the Pistons.

As for the Pistons, they are 5-2 ATS in their last seven contests.

Also, the total has gone over in seven of Detroit’s past 10 games against Minnesota.

Plus, the Pistons are 6-2 ATS in their previous eight contests played at home.

Projected Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineup

PG D’Angelo Russell | SG Anthony Edwards | SF Jaden McDaniels | PF Jarred Vanderbilt | C Karl-Anthony Towns

Projected Detroit Pistons Starting Lineup

PG Cory Joseph | SG Cade Cunningham | SF Hamidou Diallo | PF Saddiq Bey | C Isaiah Stewart

Timberwolves vs Pistons Prediction | NBA Picks

Furthermore, Minnesota is 17-6 as a favorite, 9-19 as an underdog and 13-13 ATS away, whereas Detroit is 2-1 as a favorite, 10-37 as an underdog and 13-11 ATS at home. The Pistons have Kelly Olynyk and Jerami Grant back on the court, but the team has not played at a sufficient level at home or on the road this season. To add to their misfortune, rookie guard Cade Cunningham is listed as questionable. If the Pistons are going to pull off another upset, they will need Cunningham to do it.

Heading into this interconference contest, Minnesota is a seven-point favorite. Not only have the Timberwolves won their last three consecutive matchups versus the Pistons, they are on a two-game winning streak. They have the advantage. In summary, the Timberwolves are the better choice to win and cover the spread. Also, the total will go under 228.5. If you need sports betting assistance, skim through our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

