Timberwolves waive Taurean Prince, decline to guarantee $7.4 million contract for 2023-24
The Minnesota Timberwolves are declining to guarantee Taurean Prince’s $7.4 million contract for the 2023-24 season, and the organization is waiving the 6-foot-7 forward. This move gives the team more flexibility toward getting close to the full mid-level exception to use in free agency.
Last June, Prince signed a two-year, $16 million extension with the Timberwolves. Waiving Prince puts Minnesota $15.6 million below the luxury tax. The new collective bargaining agreement goes into effect on July 1. The Wolves now have four open roster spots.
The Taurean Prince waiver puts Minnesota $15.6M below the luxury tax.
Minnesota has 4 open roster spots.
The Timberwolves could use the full $12.4M non-tax midlevel but that would require some minor cost trimming to avoid the tax.
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 28, 2023
Taurean Prince made four starts in 54 appearances with the Timberwolves in the 2022-23 season. The seven-year veteran averaged 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 22.1 minutes per game. Prince shot a career-best 46.7% from the floor and 38.1% beyond the arc as well.
In Minnesota’s 140-134 win over the New York Knicks on Mar. 20, the forward scored a season-high 35 points in 33 minutes as a starter. Along with logging five boards and two assists, Prince shot an impressive 12-of-13 (92.3%) from the field and a flawless 8-of-8 (100%) from 3-point range.
During the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets, Prince scored 12 points in Game 2 and 13 points in Game 5. In less than 19 minutes played as a starter in Game 2, the wing also added three rebounds and one assist while shooting 4-of-8 (50%) from the floor and hitting three 3-pointers.
In November, Prince made headlines for calling out teammates in the film room for sluggish play. “He’s just calling everybody out,” Jaylen Nowell said. “Whoever it is, whether it’s the No. 1 guy or the No. 15 guy. He’s calling everybody out, and that’s where you get the respect from everybody.”
It was all in good fun. The Baylor product pushed his teammates to their limits. Prince was a leader for the Wolves on and off the court. “He’s telling you what you’ve done wrong or right or giving you an example of what you should do. He’s a great teammate, great vet. Nobody like him,” Naz Reid mentioned.
Sheesh, appreciate the heads up Woj🤲🏾 https://t.co/KXwlYfMyLA
— TP (@taureanprince) June 28, 2023
What’s next for Minnesota? NBA insiders are reporting that Timberwolves G.M. Tim Connelly has been in contact with the Washington Wizards to inquire about guards Monte Morris and Delon Wright. NBA free agency begins Friday, June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.
“[The Minnesota Timberwolves] have engaged the Wizards in discussions about acquiring either veteran Monte Morris, Washington’s current starter at the point, or veteran Delon Wright, who again was one of the league’s better defensive guards last season after returning from an early-season hamstring pull,” wrote The Athletic staff.
