Top 5 2024 NBA Draft prospects who you can follow in the upcoming NCAA Tournament

We are back to that special time of year again when the biggest teams in college sports around the United States will face each other for more than just sport glory, but to step further into the spotlight and get a taste of what being a professional athlete is all about. Yep, you read correctly, March Madness is here!

After last weekend’s Selection Sunday, fans around the country are starting to fill in their brackets in hopes of witnessing new historic upsets, as well as watch future players who will someday soon make it to the NBA in the upcoming drafts.

Most of the top prospects in this summer’s 2024 NBA Draft have qualified to the NCAA Tournaments, where teams will be fighting for their lives in win-or-go-home matches. Let’s take a look at our own list of college star athletes who are expected to be taken high in the draft during the offseason.

Kyle Filipowski – Duke

The NBA has changed a lot in recent times, as mostly big men have been dominating the league’s MVP accolades. This is why a new seven-footer is in town, as Kyle Filipowski hopes to prove his might during this March Madness.

The teenager is one of those centers who has the entire team’s offense play through him, as he’s been the heartbeat of this season’s Blue Devils team. The sophomore has improved many facets from his freshman year, now averaging 17.1 points compared to 15.1 last campaign, and shooting better from range at 35% from 28.2%.

Duke University will rely on him to get passed a bracket which includes No. 2 Marquette, No. 1 Houston and Kentucky. He’s expected to be selected midway through the draft’s first round.

Reed Sheppard – Kentucky

A star in the making who will face Filipowski in bracket’s first rounds is Reed Sheppard. The sharpshooter has become one of the most impactful players coming off the bench in this season of college basketball, as his head coach John Calipari has used him as a trick under his sleeve, proving why bench depth could take any team to the national title.

Reed Sheppard = NATIONAL Freshman of the Year (USBWA) 😻😻 MORE: https://t.co/Ej99kBKUMS pic.twitter.com/uUr16JFPmv — KSR (@KSRonX) March 18, 2024

The young guard has been shooting 52.5% from beyond the arc, after taking 4.4 attempts per contest and averaging 12.8 points per game. He’s also been posting 4.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per match this campaign in Kentucky.

The 19-year-old is another projected top-10 pick, but it all depends if he wishes to leave after his freshman year, or develop further inside the Wildcats program.

Ja’Kobe Walter – Baylor

Another shooter who is present in every expert’s NBA mock draft is Ja’Kobe Walter, who is expected to be chosen anywhere from the 5th overall to No. 15 in June. While scouts still wonder which team could unlock his potential and take his game to the next level, one thing for sure is that he’s a prolific scorer.

The freshman has been averaging 14.2 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 33 contests so far this season. Even though he’s thought of as the best three-point shooter in this year’s potential draft class, he’s only been dropping in 34% of his attempts.

The truth is, the Bear’s star has developed other skills to score this campaign, as he doesn’t only rely on shooting from range. Walter expects to prove his doubters wrong as he hopes to boost his case with a strong NCAA Tournament display.

Cody Williams – Colorado

Cody Williams will seem more familiar than you think when witnessing his game during this edition of March Madness. The teenager already shares the notion of how it feels to transition from college to professional basketball, as his brother Jalen did it two years ago when he was drafted by the NBA’s Oklahoma City.

Both siblings keep a close relationship, as the Colorado star has revealed that the Thunder forward has been mentoring him through the process. The six-foot-eight athlete has proved he can play anywhere on the floor, but lately he’s impressed with his defensive skills.

His offense was already a sure delight, as he’s been averaging 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per match over 21 games so far with the Buffaloes. The freshman is expected to be chosen somewhere around the top 10 picks.

Rob Dillingham– Kentucky

There’s another Kentucky star that is expected to hit the 2024 NBA Draft shores this summer as a projected top-five pick. Were are talking about Rob Dillingham, a point guard who is thought of by many as the best prospect in college basketball this season.

Rib Dillingham on the message John Calipari gave to his team after seeing Kentucky's NCAA Tournament draw: "'We can't worry about other teams. We worry about us.' We watch our highlights. When we play our game, there's not a lot of teams that can play as good as us… When we… pic.twitter.com/c3hlZRX6j1 — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) March 18, 2024

The player’s freshman skills have proved undeniable, as his posted 15.4 points on 48.2% shooting from the field, along with 3.9 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per match.

As of now, the Kentucky side is in debt after their early exit from the SEC Tournament, as Dillingham wasn’t able to showcase his potential. However, all eyes are on their star guard as the No. 3 seeded Wildcats are expected to defeat the No. 14 Oakland this Thursday.