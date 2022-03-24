Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Odds, Preview, and Expert NBA Picks

The Toronto Raptors will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in a game with massive playoff implications. The Cavaliers are currently holding on tight to the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference and are desperately trying to avoid the play-in tournament. As for the Toronto Raptors, they have been one of the more surprising teams this season after a disappointing campaign last year. However, that netted them Rookie of the Year candidate, Scottie Barnes, who has been a revelation this year. With the Raptors at the seventh seed, expect this to be a tough battle.

Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers

📊 Record: Toronto Raptors (40-32), Cleveland Cavaliers (41-31)

📅 Date: March 24th, 2022



🕛 Time:7:30 PM ET



📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass



🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON



🎲 Odds: Toronto Raptors (-3.5), Cleveland Cavaliers (+3.5)



Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Odds

In a game that features not just a heated playoff race, but a matchup between two Rookie of the Year favorites in Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes, this game could be the most entertaining of the week. A seventh seed going up against the sixth seed while boasting homecourt advantage is sure to generate hype. Both teams are evenly matched and ready to return to the postseason.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injuries

Toronto Raptors

Gary Trent Jr. (Day to Day), OG Anunoby (Out)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Rajon Rondo (Out), Dean Wade (Out), Colin Sexton (Out), Jarrett Allen (Out)

Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

As alluded to already, the two frontrunners for Rookie of the Year will be dueling it out in this matchup. Scottie Barnes has shown he has been worth a top-five pick as has Mobley. With the litany of injuries, the Cavaliers have suffered this year, Mobley has done more than his fair share to help Cleveland stay afloat. Barnes has formed a great tandem with first-time All-Star, Fred VanVleet with Pascal Siakam shoring up the frontcourt.

Pascal Siakam Silently Having a Solid Year



The focus for the Raptors this season has been the development of Scottie Barnes and grooming Fred VanVleet for a leadership role now that Kyle Lowry is in Miami. However, Siakam has been doing his thing silently. He has tallied 22.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game while striking it from three-point land at a rate of 35.5 percent. The matchup down low between him and Mobley very well could determine the outcome of the game.

Evan Mobley Proving Resilience



With first-time All-Star, Jarrett Allen, sidelined with a fractured finger, the Cavaliers have had to experiment with Mobley at the center position. An experiment that has yielded mostly positive results so far. His shot-blocking ability provides Cleveland adequate rim protection while Allen heals from injury. Not to mention, Cleveland’s sustained success, while he fills in for multiple roles, is only strengthening his Rookie of the Year case.

NBA Betting Trends — Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers



Let’s check out some NBA betting trends for the Raptors vs Cavaliers game below.

Toronto Raptors



The Raptors are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 home games.

Under is 9-2 in Raptors’ last 11 when their opponent allows 100 points or more in their previous game.

Cleveland Cavaliers



Over is 5-0 in Cavaliers’ last 5 overall.

Over is 4-0 in Cavaliers’ last 4 after scoring 100 points or more in their previous game.

Free NBA Picks — Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Picks & Prediction

The Toronto Raptors may be the lower seed going into this matchup, but the odds favor them for a reason. The Cavaliers have sunk a bit since the start of the season and have not had great injury luck as of late. Meanwhile, the Raptors have handled their business for the most part as of late. With this in mind, expect the Raptors to utilize their homecourt advantage and find a way to squeak by in a close game. We are going to go with the under for this matchup with Fred VanVleet coming out with at least 20 points.

Get free NBA bets for the Raptors vs Cavaliers game at BetOnline below.