Cavaliers vs Bulls Preview, Prediction, Free NBA Picks and Odds

Leading into Saturday night’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Cleveland Cavaliers are aiming to defeat the Chicago Bulls at United Center; free NBA picks are posted here. Chicago is averaging 112 points per game and shooting 48.42% from the field. Keep scrolling for Cavaliers vs Bulls preview content.

Will DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls defeat the Cavaliers for the second time this season? DeRozan is averaging 28.1 points 5.1 assists per game. In addition to the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are available below. Feel free to check out our list of the best NBA betting sites in 2022.

Cavaliers vs Bulls Game Information

🏀 Teams: Cleveland Cavaliers | Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers | Chicago Bulls 📊 Record: Cavaliers (38-28, 38-26-2 ATS) | Bulls (40-26, 36-29-1 ATS)

Cavaliers (38-28, 38-26-2 ATS) | Bulls (40-26, 36-29-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 🕛 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Ohio, NBA League Pass & NBC Sports Chicago

Bally Sports Ohio, NBA League Pass & NBC Sports Chicago 🏟 Venue: United Center; Chicago, Illinois

United Center; Chicago, Illinois 🎲 NBA Odds: Cavaliers +5 (-110) | Bulls -5 (-110)

Cavaliers vs Bulls NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Cavaliers vs Bulls Injuries

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

SF Caris LeVert (out indefinitely) | C Jarrett Allen (out indefinitely) | SG Collin Sexton (out for the season)

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

C Nikola Vucevic (probable) | SG Zach LaVine (questionable) | SG Alex Caruso (questionable) | PG Lonzo Ball (out indefinitely) | SF Patrick Williams (out for the season) | PF Ayo Dosunmu (probable)

Cavaliers vs Bulls Preview and News | NBA Picks

For tonight’s intraconference matchup, the Cavaliers are focusing on bouncing back from their 117-105 road loss versus the Heat on Friday. They are 3-7 in their past 10 games played. In Cleveland’s 12-point defeat, guard Darius Garland finished his performance with a double-double. He amassed 24 points, 2.0 rebounds and 10 assists in 36 minutes spent on the court.

Also, rookie center Evan Mobley closed out his outing with a double-double as well. He accumulated 19 points, 12 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 34 minutes played. Not only were the Cavs outscored 58-46 in the paint, they shot 8-for-25 (32%) from behind the arc. Now, the team is 18-17 away, 20-11 at home and 19-14-2 ATS on the road this season.

Addressing reporters for the first time since receiving his wrist fracture diagnosis, Alex Caruso said he had no lingering anger for Grayson Allen "I'm over it… The only thing I can do is figure out how I'm gonna get better." (via @KCJHoop)https://t.co/XjyPsQEeii — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) March 11, 2022

As for the Bulls, on Wednesday, in their 114-108 road win over the Pistons, forward DeMar DeRozan scored a team-high 36 points in 41 minutes of action. Guard Zach LaVine also had 25 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 38 minutes played. In the fourth quarter, Chicago outscored Detroit 30-17. Not to mention, the Bulls shot 40-for-76 (52.6%) from the field. Free NBA picks and betting trends are below.

Pertaining to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bulls have a 59.3% chance of winning.

Moreover, the Bulls are 5-5 in their previous 10 contests. Though, the Bulls’ road win versus the Pistons squashed their five-game losing streak. Keep in mind, Chicago is 0-5 ATS in its last five matchups against Eastern Conference opponents.

Including this victory, the team is 24-10 at home, 16-16 away and 22-12 ATS at home. In the previous three head-to-head matchups, the Cavs are 2-1 against the Bulls. However, on Jan. 19, Chicago beat them 117-104 at United Center.

Cavaliers vs Bulls NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Cleveland is 3-7 ATS in the team’s past 10 contests.

The Cavaliers are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games played.

Next, the total has gone over in four of the Cavaliers’ previous six contests.

On the other side, Chicago is 0-6 ATS in its last six games played.

The Bulls are 1-5 SU in their past six contests.

And, the total has gone under in six of the Bulls’ previous seven games.

Projected Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup

PG Isaac Okoro | SG Darius Garland | PF Dean Wade | SF Lauri Markkanen | C Evan Mobley

Projected Chicago Bulls Starting Lineup

PG Ayo Dosunmu | SG Zach LaVine | PF Javonte Green | SF DeMar DeRozan | C Nikola Vucevic

Cavaliers vs Bulls Prediction | Free NBA Picks

Moving on to other betting records, Cleveland is 25-8 as a favorite, 13-20 as an underdog and 19-14-2 ATS away, whereas Chicago is 34-7 as a favorite, 6-19 as an underdog and 22-12 ATS at home. The total has gone under in six of the Cavaliers’ past nine games played in March, and they are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 matchups versus Central Division opponents.

While the Bulls defeated several struggling teams over their previous five wins, such as the Pistons, Hawks and Thunder, they have still won more games than the Cavs over the last four weeks. In short, pick the Bulls to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 223. If you have never placed a bet, read our handicap betting guide. More NBA picks are on the main page.

