Trae Young Next Team Odds If Not Hawks 2023

Trae Young signed a five-year, $173 million extension with the Atlanta Hawks in August 2021, and sportsbooks have already released the guard’s next team odds for the upcoming offseason. According to BetOnline oddsmakers, the Miami Heat (+250) are the favorite to trade for the two-time All-Star. Check out the list featured below.

Trae Young Next Team Odds If Not Hawks In 2023

If Young doesn’t request a trade from the Hawks and the front office decides to retain the fifth-year guard, all bets are off. Shown below, Miami is the favorite to land the All-NBA member, followed by the Chicago Bulls (+300), Dallas Mavericks (+400), Los Angeles Clippers (+500), and Washington Wizards (+800).

NBA Team Odds Play Miami Heat +250 Chicago Bulls +300 Dallas Mavericks +400 Los Angeles Clippers +500 Washington Wizards +800 Boston Celtics +900 Minnesota Timberwolves +1000 Los Angeles Lakers +1200 Portland Trail Blazers +1400 Denver Nuggets +1600

Miami Heat (+250) — Top favorite to trade for Trae Young

Jimmy Butler signed a four-year, $184 million extension with the Heat in August 2021. In February, the Cleveland Cavaliers waived Kevin Love. The five-time All-Star then inked a deal with the Heat.

However, Miami disappointed a lot of fans this past regular season. Under head coach Erik Spoelstra, the team went 44-38 and finished seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. On Friday, the Chicago Bulls play the Heat inside Kaseya Center at 7 p.m. ET.

Furthermore, the losing team will be eliminated from playoff contention. Of course, the results of this game could determine whether or not Heat G.M. Andy Elisburg will pursue a player like Trae Young during the offseason.

Chicago Bulls (+300)

Next, the Chicago Bulls have second-shortest odds to trade for Trae Young. As stated above, the results of Friday night’s play-in tournament matchup against the Heat might make a difference in the long run. Chicago is a 5.5-point underdog at Miami. Considering Lonzo Ball’s NBA future is being called into question due to his knee injury, it makes sense why Bulls G.M. Marc Eversley could pursue the Oklahoma product.

Zach LaVine is another important factor to consider. The two-time All-Star signed a five-year, $215 million extension with Chicago last August. If the Bulls found a way to make the trade work, they very well could be in contention to win a seventh NBA championship led by a DeMar DeRozan, LaVine, and Young trio next season.

Dallas Mavericks (+400)

Lastly, the Dallas Mavericks hold third-best odds to land Trae Young. Dallas is a likely potential destination for the guard, considering Hawks G.M. Landry Fields would prefer not to trade Young to an Eastern Conference opponent. From a competitive standout, this move makes a lot of sense. The Mavericks struggled to win after trading for Kyrie Irving, so why not add Young into the mix?

This sounds like a great idea, but it will depend on the salary cap. Luka Doncic inked a five-year, $215.16 million extension with the Mavs in August 2021. Likewise, Irving signed a four-year, $136.5 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019. He exercised his $36,503,300 player option for this season last June. Irving expects a payday during the offseason. Since Trae Young is a superstar, he’s an expensive player.

NBA Betting Content You May Like