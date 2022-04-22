NBA Playoffs First Round Game 3 Best Bets, Odds and Picks for April 22

On Friday, three contests are scheduled for Game 3 of the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs; free NBA playoffs first round picks, Game 3 best bets and odds are featured here. The Miami Heat are facing off versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET. Miami could go up by three games in that series. Then, the Milwaukee Bucks play the Chicago Bulls at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Next, the Phoenix Suns take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Heat-Hawks and Suns-Pelicans playoff games can be watched live on ESPN. Plus, the Bucks-Bulls matchup is available on ABC. If interested, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV offer free trials. BetOnline odds and free NBA playoffs first round picks are posted below.

Free Heat vs Hawks Pick — Heat -1.5 (-110)

To kick off the Game 3 matchups tonight in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Heat are 1.5-point favorites at State Farm Arena. Miami bested Atlanta 115-105 in Game 2 on Tuesday. Jimmy Butler led the Heat in scoring, putting up 45 points in 39 minutes played. While the Hawks outrebounded them 40-34, the Heat were more accurate and consistent across the court, shooting 48.1% from the field.

Based on Miami’s injury report, the team has four players listed as questionable to play in Game 3: PF P.J. Tucker, PF Markieff Morris, C Bam Adebayo and SG Caleb Martin. To add to the list, PG Gabe Vincent was upgraded to probable. The Heat are 8-1 in their last nine games played. They have also covered the spread against the Hawks in five of their past six matchups. The team is two wins away from sweeping Atlanta.

Heat vs Hawks Prediction | NBA Playoffs

Additionally, as for the Hawks’ injury report, SG Lou Williams was downgraded to out a couple of hours ago. His back needs more time to recover. Anyway, Atlanta has to sneak away with a win tonight. The Hawks have to win at least one game on their home court to avoid a sweep. The team has covered the spread in its previous five contests played at home. Not to mention, the total has gone under in four of the last five games.

According to the point spread consensus, 87% of gamblers are hoping the Heat will cover the spread on the road. Moving on to the point total consensus, 64% of bettors are putting bets down on the total going over 221.5. Therefore, pick the Heat to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 221.5. Other NBA playoffs first round picks, Game 3 best bets and odds are on the main page.

Free Bucks vs Bulls Pick — Bucks -2.5 (-115)

Moreover, the Bucks are aiming to bounce back from their 114-110 home loss. In Game 2, the Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan carried his team to victory, generating 41 points in 44 minutes played. Chicago outscored Milwaukee 34-21 in the second quarter. The Bucks’ Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez stepped up to help Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the team fell short at home.

After viewing the Bucks’ injury list, PG George Hill was downgraded to out for tonight’s game. SF Khris Middleton is expected to miss three to four weeks. Also, PF Bobby Portis was upgraded to probable, too. For noteworthy betting trends, the Bucks are 17-2 in their last 19 meetings versus the Bulls. And, Milwaukee is 11-1 ATS in its past 12 road matchups against Chicago.

RELATED: NBA Playoffs First Round Game 2 Best Bets, Odds and Picks for April 20

Bucks vs Bulls Prediction | NBA Playoffs

Furthermore, regarding the Bulls’ injury report, SG Matt Thomas was downgraded to out today. One player the team could use right now is Lonzo Ball, though, he is out for the remainder of the season. If Ball was healthy, the Bulls would probably make this series more interesting. Without him, they are fighting an uphill battle. Chicago is 1-5 in its previous six matchups versus Eastern Conference opponents.

Next, the total has gone under in 13 of the Bulls’ past 20 games played. Including the team’s Game 2 win over Milwaukee, Chicago is now 2-7 in its last nine contests played in April. Taking everything into account, pick the Bucks to win Game 3, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 222.5. More NBA playoffs first round picks, Game 3 best bets and odds are on the main page.

Free Suns vs Pelicans Pick — Suns -1.5 (-110)

Besides the Bulls upsetting the Bucks in Game 2, another surprise was seeing the Pelicans beat the Suns at Footprint Center. In Game 2, New Orleans defeated them 125-114. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans in scoring with 37 points. The team scored 69 second-half points versus Phoenix. The Suns also allowed them to shoot 56.7% from downtown. Even without Devin Booker in the fourth quarter, it was a much-deserved loss.

Phoenix had an off game, but New Orleans deserves full credit for pulling off this upset. For the Suns’ injury report, guards Dario Saric and Devin Booker are out indefinitely. Booker was unable to finish his performance after sustaining a right hamstring strain during the third quarter. Now, the total has gone under in six of the Suns’ last seven games played. They are 12-5 in their previous 17 meetings against the Pelicans as well.

Suns vs Pelicans Prediction | NBA Playoffs

Lastly, pertaining to the Pelicans’ injury report, aside from Zion Williamson and Kira Lewis Jr., no other players are listed. While Booker’s injury for the Suns is not serious, the Pelicans must take full advantage of his absence. The total has gone under in 12 of New Orleans’ past 17 contests. And the team is 6-1 in its last seven games played on a Friday. If the Pelicans can take Game 3 tonight, another win would definitely surprise bettors.

The team is 8-4 in its previous 12 matchups versus Western Conference opponents. All things considered, pick the Suns to win Game 3, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 216. Other NBA playoffs first round picks, Game 3 best bets and odds are on the main page.

