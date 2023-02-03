Tyrese Haliburton first Pacers guard to make All-Star since Don Buse

Tyrese Haliburton is the first Indiana Pacers point guard to make the All-Star Game since Don Buse in 1976-77, Indiana’s first NBA season. Buse retired with two All-Star selections over the course of his 13-year career, and the six-time All-Defensive member averaged a career-high 8.5 assists that season.

As for Haliburton, the third-year guard out of Iowa State is averaging career highs of 20.3 points and 10.3 assists through 41 starts. Along with logging 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals per contest, he’s shooting 47.9% from the floor and 39.5% beyond the arc.

According to a few NBA betting sites, Tyrese Haliburton has third-shortest odds to win Most Improved Player of the Year in the coming months. Sportsbooks show greater odds for Lauri Markkanen and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Additionally, Tyrese Haliburton recorded a season-high 15 assists against the Toronto Raptors (Nov. 12), Brooklyn Nets (Nov. 25), and Minnesota Timberwolves (Dec. 7). Last season, the Pacers guard posted a career-high 17 dimes versus the Oklahoma City Thunder (Feb. 5, 2022) and Detroit Pistons (April 3).

In the 2021-22 season, Haliburton averaged 15.3 points, 4.0 boards, 8.2 assists, and 1.7 steals through 77 games split between the Sacramento Kings and Pacers. Not to mention, the Wisconsin native registered 25 double-doubles.

Through 41 appearances this season, the Indiana guard has notched 23 double-doubles. On Dec. 23, in a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat, Haliburton scored a career-high 43 points in 38 minutes of action. He finished 14-of-20 (70%) shooting from the field and 10-of-16 (62.5%) from 3-point range.

Tyrese Haliburton returned to the court on Thursday night after missing 10 games due to a left elbow sprain and left knee bone contusion. In the Pacers’ 112-111 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the guard finished with 26 points, two rebounds, 12 assists, and two steals in 36 minutes.

“When I was like five, I used to play NBA Live 05, and I didn’t know how to start a game other than playing the All-Star Weekend,” said Tyrese Haliburton after the loss. “So, I would always play the All-Star Game and the rookie/sophomore games.

“Sure, those are like the big accomplishments for me, if I ever made it to the NBA. So, just excited, man. It’s an exciting time for me and my family, that’s for sure.”

Furthermore, other East All-Star reserves announced on Thursday include Julius Randle, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, DeMar DeRozan, and Jrue Holiday.