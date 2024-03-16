San Antonio Spurs rookie forward/center Victor Wembanyama is the first NBA rookie to record 200 or more blocks in a single season since Tim Duncan in 1997-98.

The 7-foot-4 big man reached the mark during San Antonio’s 117-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. He amassed 17 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks in 33 minutes of action.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Wembanyama remains the current favorite to win NBA Rookie of the Year. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for Chet Holmgren.

Victor Wembanyama just recorded his 200th block of the season. He’s the first rookie to have 200 blocks since Tim Duncan in 1997-98.#NBA | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/bgazHLISAg — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) March 16, 2024



At only 20 years and 71 days old, Wembanyama logged his 200th career block against Denver with 15 games left of the regular season. At age 21, Duncan finished his rookie season in 1997-98 with 206 blocks.

Manute Bol posted 397 blocks with the Washington Bullets in his rookie season in 1985-86. With the Orlando Magic, Shaquille O’Neal had 286 in 1992-93. David Robinson had 319 in 1989-90 with San Antonio as well.

Furthermore, Wembanyama also joined Raef LaFrentz on Friday as the only players in NBA history to tally 200 blocks and 100 3-pointers in a season since blocks were officially recorded in 1973-74.

San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama became the youngest NBA player to post 20 points, 20 rebounds in a game

Earlier this season, Wemby became the first NBA player to record at least 350 points, 50 assists, 25 steals, and 50 blocks in his first 20 career games.

NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton and Wembanyama are the only two players in league history to register 50-plus assists and 50-plus blocks in their first 20 career games.

At 19 years and 338 days old, the Frenchman became the youngest player in NBA history to tally 20 points and 20 rebounds in a single game, passing the mark held by Dwight Howard in 2005 by just four days.

At 19 years, 338 days old, Victor Wembanyama becomes the youngest player in NBA history to record a 20-PT, 20-REB game (Dwight Howard – 19 years, 342 days old on 11/15/2005). https://t.co/aPXOK2YnFf — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) December 9, 2023



Through 59 games (all starts) Wembanyama is averaging 20.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals, an NBA-leading 3.4 blocks, and 28.9 minutes per game while shooting 46.5% from the field, 33.1% from 3-point range, and 80.6% at the foul line.

Per ESPN Stats & Information, no player has averaged at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in a full season since Shaquille O’Neal in 1999-00. He would become the first rookie to average such numbers.

Wemby sits 12th in total rebounds (607), eighth in defensive rebounds (479), 18th in steals (76), third in defensive box plus/minus (2.8), second in defensive rating (107.3), and sixth in usage percentage (31.6%).

The Spurs host the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night.