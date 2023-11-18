Victor Wembanyama on pace for NBA Hall of Fame

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is among six players in NBA history to record at least 200 points, 100 rebounds, and 25 blocks through his first 11 career games, and the five other stars before him all ended up in the NBA Hall of Fame.

Since blocks were officially tracked in 1973-74, the only other players with 200 points, 100 rebounds, and 25 blocks through 11 career games are Ralph Sampson (1983), Hakeem Olajuwon (1984), David Robinson (1989), Dikembe Mutombo (1991), and Shaquille O’Neal (1992).

NBA players to reach 150 points, 75 rebounds, 25 assists, and 20 blocks in their first 10 career games include Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren (this season), Chris Webber (1993), and Bill Walton (1974).

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the San Antonio Spurs hold 26th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

At just 19 years old, Wembanyama logged 179 points, 77 rebounds, 18 assists, 10 steals, and 23 blocks through his first nine career games. David Robinson is the only player in NBA history to match or exceed all five marks in his first nine career games.

Robinson recorded 191 points, 121 boards, 23 blocks, 18 assists, and 14 steals through his first nine Spurs games in 1989-90. Nicknamed “the Admiral” for his U.S. Navy service, Robinson went on to receive 10 All-Star and All-NBA selections in his career.

In addition to winning two NBA championships (1999, 2003) with San Antonio, the Admiral won NBA Defensive Player of the Year (1992) and was later selected to the NBA’s 50th Anniversary (1996) and 75th Anniversary Teams (2021). Robinson was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2009.

Through his first 12 NBA career games, Wembanyama is averaging 19.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals, 2.2 blocks, and 30.1 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 43.6% from the floor, 27.9% beyond the arc, and 77.1% at the foul line.

Furthermore, in San Antonio’s 132-121 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 2, the rookie star posted a season-high 38 points, 10 boards, two assists, one steal, and two blocks in 35 minutes of action.

“He’s a multi-faceted player — he’ll pass to the open guy,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said after the win. “He’s got confidence in himself. He made some plays that were unbelievable. That combination is pretty good.”

In a 117-110 loss against Minnesota last Friday, Wembanyama became the first Spurs rookie with at least 25 points and four blocks in a game since Tim Duncan in 1998.

Although Wembanyama continues to play well, the 7-foot-4 Frenchman struggled in the Spurs’ 123-87 loss at Oklahoma City on Tuesday night. In fact, he scored only eight points on 4-of-15 (26.7%) shooting from the field and missed all three of his 3-point attempts.

However, in San Antonio’s 129-120 loss to the Sacramento Kings in the NBA In-Season Tournament on Friday night, the ex-Metropolitans 92 star amassed 27 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks in 29 minutes.

“It’s an everyday fight,” Wembanyama said. “I know the end of the season will not look like the beginning of the season. We’ve got a good way to go, progression.”

Sacramento improved to 2-0 in the West Group C standings, whereas the Spurs dropped to 0-3.

NBA sportsbooks show Victor Wembanyama as the odds-on favorite to win NBA Rookie of the Year. Oddsmakers are still giving favorable odds to Chet Holmgren, Ausar Thompson, and Brandon Miller.