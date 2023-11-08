Key Highlights

377 million across NBA social media & NBA app since Oct. 1, most among all players

Spurs viewership on NBA League Pass in France is up 200%

No. 2 in jersey sales on NBA’s European online store in just three months

First win brought in the most video views on NBA France’s Facebook page in over five years

Just seven games into his NBA career, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has put the league on notice with some incredible performances.

Not only has he led the Spurs to a 3-4 overall record, but he’s also averaged 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game. The last player to put up those kind of numbers as a rookie happened to be another generational talent in Shaquille O’Neal in 1992.

His fast start was highlighted by a monster 38-point, 10-rebounds performance in a 132-121 win against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns to start the month.

But Wembanyama’s play on the basketball court is only part of the enormous impact that he’s already had on the league.

Wembanyama Already Impacting NBA Revenue & Jersey Sales

The 7-foot-4 phenom has captured the imagination of basketball fans from around the world and more fans than ever are keeping tabs on the rookie. Wembanyama has garnered 377 million digital video views across the NBA app and the NBA’s various social media platforms, more than any other player in the league since Oct. 1.

Viewership for Spurs games on NBA League Pass in France is up 200% year-over-year. That number includes 499,000 video views on NBA France’s Facebook page in the 24 hours following his first win, the most in the last five years on the page.

Wembanyama jerseys are also selling out fast. In fact, it took only three months for his Spurs jersey to become the second-best selling jersey in France at NBA Store Europe.

Wembanyama Is Now A Heavy Favorite To Win NBA Rookie Of The Year

It didn’t take long for Wembanyama to become the heavy favorite to win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

The No. 1 overall pick entered the season with +125 odds to win the NBA Rookie of the Year at the top online sportsbooks.

After getting a good look at the Spurs’ rookie, that number has dropped all the way down to -400 at BetOnline. The odds give Wembanyama an 80 percent chance to win NBA Rookie of the Year.

OKC Thunder forward Chet Holmgren is the only other rookie with a puncher’s chance at contending for the award at +400 odds. No other player has better than +2500 odds to win Rookie of the Year.