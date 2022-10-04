Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry’s load management: “We have to pace him”

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is doing everything he can to maintain a healthy roster ahead of the 2022-23 season, and one of his goals pertains to Stephen Curry’s load management.

In order to extend Curry’s prime, Kerr believes he has to limit the guard’s playing time. During an interview with NBC Sports via Apple Podcasts, the coach revealed his strategy.

“Well, I think a player extends his own prime by keeping himself in amazing shape, like Steph does,” explained Kerr.

“And then we try to provide the resources that he needs in order to do so we have an incredible performance team with Rick Celebrini and his group, and Steph works closely with them to build his routine all year long,” continued the Warriors coach.

“And in the summer, I think as a staff, the more we can do to limit Steph’s minutes at key times… You know, he should not be playing 38 minutes every night. But in the playoffs, you got to do what you got to do.”

“So we have to pace him and try to help him through the regular season with the staff and help him lengthen that time of his of his prime…”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr believes the key to success is Stephen Curry’s load management

Last season, in 64 starts, Curry averaged 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. While also averaging 34.5 minutes, the eight-time All-Star also shot 43.7% from the field and 38% from 3-point range.

Of course, the Finals MVP hasn’t averaged over 35 minutes per contest since the 2013-14 season. Even then, Curry put up 24 points per game that season. “Less is more” seems to be the best approach for the 13-year veteran.

“You can’t just do the same thing over and over again,” the Warriors coach mentioned. “And so, I think constantly trying to evolve from year to year is important. And it’s something I always try to keep in mind.”

It appears 34 minutes is the sweet spot for Curry. In the 2015-16 season, the guard averaged a then career-high 30.1 points per game in 79 appearances. He also averaged a career-high 2.1 steals per contest.

In 63 appearances of the 2020-21 season, the two-time MVP averaged 34.2 minutes and a career-best 32 points per game. For preseason especially, load management is imperative. No one wants to sustain a major injury in an exhibition game.

Additionally, during the 2022 NBA Finals, Stephen Curry averaged 31.2 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals per game. On the grandest stage, he averaged 37.6 minutes against the Boston Celtics. For a Finals series, an exception can be made for the Warriors star.