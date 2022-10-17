Warriors re-sign Jordan Poole to four-year, $140 million contract

The Golden State Warriors are re-signing guard Jordan Poole to a four-year, $140 million rookie scale contract. Poole will receive $123 million guaranteed with $17 million via incentives.

According to the contract details, the 23-year-old will earn an additional $1 million if he wins MVP or Defensive Player of the Year. Plus, Poole could receive an extra $500,000 if he receives any of the three All-NBA honors.

After Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins extensions, the projected salary and luxury tax for the Golden State Warriors in the 2023-2024 season, per @BobbyMarks42: $483 million. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2022

Additionally, if the guard appears in at least 65 regular season games and the Warriors reach the first round of the NBA Playoffs, he will make an extra $250,000.

Poole was selected 28th overall by the Warriors in the 2019 NBA Draft. During his rookie 2019-20 season, the Michigan product logged 8.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game in 57 games.

In the following season, JP3 averaged 12 points, 1.8 boards, and 1.9 assists in 51 appearances. He also shot 43.2% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc.

While with the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, Poole recorded 22.4 points, 5.3 boards, and 3.5 assists per game in 11 starts during the 2020-21 season.

Poole finished fourth in the G League regular season in made free throws (39) and fourth in turnovers (48).

He was then selected to the All-NBA G League Third Team.

Last season, in 76 appearances, Poole averaged career highs of 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4 assists per game. Not to mention, he shot 44.8% from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range.

On March 30, 2022, in the Warriors’ 107-103 loss against the Phoenix Suns, Poole tied his career high in scoring with 38 points in 37 minutes of action. The guard shot 11-of-22 (50%) from the field and 7-of-15 (46.7%) from downtown.

He finished 15th in the NBA in made 3-pointers (211) and led the league in free throw shooting (92.5%).

During the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the guard averaged 21 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists against the Denver Nuggets. He shot 54.8% from the field and a playoff career-high 48.4% from long range.

Earlier this month, teammate Draymond Green punched Poole at a team practice. Green said afterwards that Poole insulted him. Days later, Green announced his public apology. Last Wednesday, the Warriors fined the four-time All-Star an undisclosed amount for the incident.

The Warriors need both Green and Jordan Poole in the 2022-23 season. Team chemistry is vital for playoff contenders. For Dubs fans, hopefully the incident is all water under the bridge now.