Warriors vs Heat Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Golden State Warriors are set to take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 EST. This game will be played at the FTX Arena as Golden State will be coming off a back-to-back and losing their last three games, while Miami will be coming in losing their last game. Miami is currently 47-25 on the year and the Warriors are 47-25 as well.

Warriors vs Heat – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors

📊 Record: Heat(47-25), Warriors(47-25)

📅 Date: March 23rd, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: FTX Arena

🎲 Odds: Heat(-5.5), Warriors(+5.5)

Warriors vs Heat Odds

The Golden State Warriors and the Miami Heat are set to meet on Wednesday. Considering that both teams haven’t been playing great the past few weeks, this is going to be a difficult game to predict.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

Warriors vs Heat Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Wednesday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Warriors Injuries

Moses Moody day-to-day

Andrew Wiggins day-to-day

James Wiseman out

Stephen Curry out

Andre Iguodala out

Heat Injuries

Gabe Vincent day-to-day

Victor Oladipo out

Warriors vs Heat Preview

Golden State will travel to Miami on Wednesday for a battle versus the Heat. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Wednesday’s game, check out our Heat vs Warriors preview below.

Warriors Are COLD

The Golden State Warriors are going to be coming into this one playing their worst basketball of the season. Due to a few injuries throughout the year, Golden State has had an interesting season. However, Golden State was usually able to find ways to win games, but that hasn’t been the case as of late. They’re going to be coming into this one on a four-game losing streak, including their most recent loss to a below-average Orlando Magic team. They ended up losing by four points in this one as they absolutely collapsed in the fourth quarter by getting outscored by 13 points.

The Golden State Warriors are going to be coming into this one with the fourth rated net rating, the 11th rated offensive rating, and the second-rated defensive rating

Miami Looking To Be Better

The Miami Heat haven’t been as bad as the Golden State Warriors as of late, but they’ve certainly not played the type of basketball that they’ve been hoping for down the shreds. They’ll be coming into this one winning six of their last 10 games.

Miami was unable to take down a short-handed 76ers team that didn’t have Joel Embiid or James Harden out on the court on Monday. They ended up losing this game 113-106, despite Jimmy Butler scoring 27 points.

On the season, Miami has the sixth rated net rating, the 13th rated offensive rating, and the fifth rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Warriors vs Heat

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Warriors Trends

30 games have gone OVER and 41 have gone UNDER this season.

35-32-4 ATS this season.

Heat Trends

42 games have gone OVER and 30 have gone UNDER this season.

40-31-1 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Warriors vs Heat

For this game, I’m going to go with the Miami Heat to cover the spread. The Golden State Warriors are going to be coming into this one on a back-to-back and they look like one of the worst teams in the NBA for the past few weeks. They’re going to be coming into this one only winning four of their last 10 games, including being on a three-game losing streak.

Miami hasn’t played great either as of late, but I do think that they’ll be able to take care of business at their home arena on Wednesday.

Get free NBA bets for the Warriors vs Heat game at BetOnline below.