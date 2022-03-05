Warriors vs Lakers Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to meet at the Crypto.com Arena for a Western Conference Showdown on Saturday. The Warriors are 2-0 against the Lakers this season. Both teams have struggled lately as the Warriors are 3-7 in their last 10 games and the Lakers are 2-8.

Lakers vs Warriors – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors

📊 Record: Lakers(27-35), Warriors(42-20)

📅 Date: March 5th, 2022

🕛 Time: 8:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass, ABC

🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena

🎲 Odds: Warriors(-5.5), Lakers(+5.5)

Lakers vs Warriors Odds

The Warriors and Lakers will meet at the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Both teams are looking to get back on track as they have had some below-average play for the past few weeks.

Both teams will have off on Friday to get prepared for this game.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

Lakers vs Warriors Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Saturday night’s game. There should not be any late scratches because both teams will have off the night before.

Warriors Injuries

Andre Iguodala (back) out

Draymond Green (back) out

James Wiseman (knee) out

Lakers Injuries

Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) day-to-day

Anthony Davis (ankle) out

Kendrick Nunn (knee) out

Lakers vs Warriors Preview

Golden Stae will travel to Los Angeles on Saturday night for a battle versus the Lakers. For the latest NBA betting trends and free NBA picks on Saturday’s game, check out our Lakers vs Warriors preview below.

Lakers Looking To Figure Things Out

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently on a four-game losing streak, including getting embarrassed against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, 130-111. In that game, the Lakers did not have many bright spots, but LeBron James was able to score 26 points and Russell Westbrook was right behind him with 17.

There are now some worries that the Lakers are going to fall out of the play-in game as they are currently the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles is coming into this one on that four-game losing streak and in that span, they lost to the Los Angeles Clippers twice, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Dallas Mavericks.

The Lakers have the 23rd ranked net rating, 24th ranked offensive rating, and the 16th ranked defensive rating.

Warriors Looking To Get Back On Track

The Golden State Warriors haven’t been able to find much success as of late as they are 3-7 in their last 10 games. The Warriors are also coming into this one on a three-game losing streak as they lost to the Dallas Mavericks twice, and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In their last game against the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors had no answer for Luka Doncic, as he finished the night with 41 points. Stephen Curry scored 21 points against the Mavericks in the loss, while Jordan Poole was able to lead the way with 23.

Golden State currently has the second-rated net rating, the 11th ranked offensive rating, and the first-ranked defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Lakers vs Warriors

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Warriors Trends

27 games have gone OVER and 34 have gone UNDER this season.

Golden State is 30-29 ATS this season.

The Knicks are 13-15-2 ATS on the road.

Lakers Trends

34 games have gone OVER and 28 have gone UNDER this season.

As the home team, Los Angeles is 18-16 ATS.

Los Angeles is 34-28 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Lakers vs Warriors

For this game, I’m going to go with the Golden State Warriors to cover the spread. Although they have not looked great as of their last 10 games, the Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the more below-average teams throughout the entire season and it seems like their season is about as good as done.

Los Angeles just has no type of fire and passion when they are out there on the court, and I expect Golden State to be able to get back on track sometime soon. The Lakers look like a lost cause the past few weeks, so expect Golden State to win this one pretty easily.

Get free NBA bets for the Warriors vs Lakers game at BetOnline below.