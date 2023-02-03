Watch AJ Griffin gift Dejounte Murray an endless supply of Polynesian sauce from Chick-fil-A in the locker room, following the Atlanta Hawks’ 132-100 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

Griffin handed Murray a box wrapped with Instagram messages from fans discussing his love of the sweet and sour sauce. After seeing the wrapping, the Washington native had a hunch of what was in the box.

“Hey, my bad. I gotta speak up,” said Griffin. “For DJ.” Other teammates gathered around as Murray opened his present. “I already know what it is,” Murray laughed. “Polynesian! Haha!”

Based on a few NBA betting sites, the Hawks have 16th-ranked odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better playoff odds for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers. Watch the full video below.

Surprise! No such thing as too much (Polynesian) sauce 😆 pic.twitter.com/UFjzbflEOP — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 2, 2023

That box should last Murray the rest of the season. Since Griffin knows how much the sixth-year guard enjoys the fast-food restaurant’s Polynesian sauce, the rookie went all out. Murray was spotted eating Chick-fil-A prior to Wednesday’s game against the Suns at Footprint Center.

Win or lose, it seems everyone in the Hawks’ locker room knows how to have fun. In October, Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves grilled Anthony Edwards over his bad eating habits. Towns was tired of seeing Edwards eat Popeyes around him.

Watch Hawks rookie guard AJ Griffin gift Dejounte Murray a large quantity of Polynesian sauce from Chick-fil-A

In Atlanta’s victory against the Suns, Murray ended his performance with 21 points, six rebounds, and eight assists in 30 minutes of action. To add to his statistics, the guard shot 8-of-13 (61.5%) from the field and 4-of-7 (57.1%) beyond the arc as well.

Plus, the Hawks outscored Phoenix 40-24 in the second quarter. They led by as many as 43 points in the fourth. “We wanted to win really bad and knew it had to start on the defensive end,” Murray said. “The defense took care of the offense.” Trae Young also recorded his 3,000th career assist. Watch Murray’s reaction below.

Dejounte Murray's great reaction when he heard Trae Young got his 3,000th career assist. Trae finished with 20 PTS & 12 AST in 27 MINS during the Hawks 32-point win vs the Suns. pic.twitter.com/EfleJApPw1 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 2, 2023

Through 47 starts this season, Murray is averaging career highs of 21.2 points and 36.5 minutes per game. Also, he’s logging 5.5 boards, 6.1 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting a career-best 46.4% from the floor and 37% from downtown.

Furthermore, in Monday’s 129-125 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers, the guard scored a career-high 40 points in 39 minutes played. On top of grabbing eight rebounds, Murray shot 13-of-25 (52%) from the field and hit five 3-pointers. To watch other miscellaneous NBA videos, go to the main page.