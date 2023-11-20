Watch a Los Angeles Lakers fan injure himself during an MGM Grand promotion halfcourt shot attempt for $55,000 at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Houston Rockets.

Anthony, the fan, not only missed out on the five-figure prize, but he also injured his left leg.

During halftime break at Crytpo.com Arena, the officials set up a promotional shooting contest for Anthony to have the chance to win a large sum of cash for hitting a half-court shot.

The Lakers fan was confident going into the contest, telling an in-arena host, “This is what I do.”

Watch the full video below.

No way this Lakers fan injured himself on the halfcourt shot 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hhWz6Wxy8y — KingCharge (@KingCharge) November 20, 2023 Anthony's shot missed just to the left of the rim. As he attempted to stop his momentum from the run-up after his shot attempt, he immediately fell to the floor in pain, grabbing his lower leg. Since Anthony struggled to stand, he was unable to attempt a second shot to win 55 grand. Although the in-arena host attempted to persuade him to come back to make another attempt, Anthony was in too much pain to take advantage of his consolation prize shot. Watch Los Angeles Lakers fan injure his left leg while attempting a half-court shot at halftime for $55K prize The Lakers fan stumbled to the floor, laying down on his back as he held his left leg. "Let's put our hands together for the attempt," the host said as officials walked Anthony off the court. The severity of his injury is unclear. Furthermore, the Lakers went on to win 105-104 over Houston. LeBron James recorded a season-high 37 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and three steals in 40 minutes of action. James shot 14-of-19 (73.7%) from the field, 2-of-5 (40%) from 3-point range, and 7-of-9 (77.8%) at the foul line. The 19-time All-Star scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to give the Lakers their fifth win in the last six games. It was the 237th time James has scored at least 35 points in a game, snapping a tie with Kobe Bryant for the third most such games in NBA history.