Watch Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry lose to his father, Dell, in a 3-point shooting contest at Baltimore’s Under Armour showcase. On Thursday, the father and son competed head-to-head, and the 59-year-old held his own against the four-time NBA champion.

Curry’s father played 16 years in the NBA, making 1,245 career 3-pointers on 40.2% shooting. He ranks 79th on the league’s all-time 3-pointers list. At the time of his retirement, Dell ranked 25th in the NBA in 3-pointers. Stephen Curry sits at the top of the all-time list with 3,390 3-pointers.

Dell Curry beat Steph in a 3-point shooting contest 😂 (via SoleDidIt/TT) pic.twitter.com/frXi7Gb2OW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 18, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Under Armour (@underarmour)



Curry made 56 starts in the 2022-23 season, averaging 29.4 points, a career-high 6.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. The nine-time All-Star also shot 49.3% from the floor and 42.7% outside the arc.

On Nov. 16, in the Warriors’ 130-119 loss to Phoenix, the 14-year veteran recorded a season-high 50 points in 37 minutes of action. Plus, he shot 17-of-28 (60.7%) from the field and knocked down seven 3-pointers. Curry tied Michael Jordan for the second-most 50-point games after turning 30 years old, with six.

In Golden State’s 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 11, Curry extended his NBA record to 200 consecutive regular-season games with at least one made 3-pointer. His 3-point streak dates back to Dec. 1, 2018, against the Detroit Pistons.

Additionally, Curry became the oldest NBA player (34 years, 322 days old) to record back-to-back 30-point, 10-assist games in league history last season. The two-time MVP broke Wilt Chamberlain’s franchise record for career field goals made (7,216) with 7,222.

Curry is already Golden State’s franchise leader in points (21,105), assists (5,617), steals (1,403), field goal attempts (15,222), games played (861), 3-pointers made (3,290), 3-point attempts (7,695), turnovers (2,710), and free throw percentage (90.9%).

Although the guard finished only third in 3-pointers (273) last season, he also dealt with a left shoulder subluxation. The injury caused him to miss 11 games from mid-December through early January.

Steph Curry lost the three-point contest at @UnderArmour against his dad Dell Curry 😂 (via UnderArmour/IG) pic.twitter.com/rpJM2lr9kg — DunkLeague (@DunkLeagueNBA) August 18, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Under Armour (@underarmour)



Curry went on to miss another 11 games in February and March because of partial tears to his left superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane, as well as a contusion.

Furthermore, Curry has led the NBA in 3-pointers seven times throughout his career: 2012-13 (272), 2013-14 (261), 2014-15 (286), 2015-16 (402), 2016-17 (324), 2020-21 (337), and 2021-22 (285).

The eight-time All-NBA member won 3-point shooting contests in 2015 and 2021 as well.

