The 2022-23 season has not been an easy one for the Detroit Pistons who own the league’s third-worst record at 15-47. That is also the worst record in the Eastern Conference and the Pistons are on a five-game losing streak. Yesterday, NBA insiders reported that veteran center Nerlens Noel and the Pistons have agreed to a contract buyout. This leaves Noel with very little time to join a team to be eligible to be on a playoff roster.

A player must be on the roster before 3/1 to be eligible to compete in the playoffs. Noel and Detroit were able to shrike a deal in a contract buyout and this left him with about a day or so to find a new home if he wants to be on a playoff contender. He’s played in just 14 of the Pistons’ 62 games this season.

While Detroit are not going to be in playoff contention, Noel has a short amount of time to get signed by a playoff caliber team. Michigan Sports Betting sites have the Pistons at over (+100000) to win the Finals this season.

Center Nerlens Noel and the Detroit Pistons have completed a contract buyout, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN. Noel can join a team and become eligible for a playoff roster. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 27, 2023

Nerlens Noel will quickly be in search of a new home if he wants to be on a playoff contender

The 28 NBA veteran had simply just fallen out of the rotation for the Pistons this season. Detroit has a number of younger players in the frontcourt who play more than him like Isiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley III, and Jalen Duren. Right before the deadline they trade for James Wiseman and that was a clear sign that the team no longer needed Noel.

However, he could still be a valuable rotation player off the bench for a playoff contender that needs a slight boost. Three teams that could use Noel’s size of the glass in the playoffs could be the Warriors, Sixers, or Mavericks. All have playoff aspirations and adding Noel to their bench could be a small part in that.

Noel and his agents will have to act quickly if he’s serious about being on a playoff contender team. If not, he can slow down his search to try and find the right fit for the remainder of this season.