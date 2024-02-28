As the Michigan Wolverines’ basketball program teeters on the brink of missing the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year under Juwan Howard, questions about his future with the program have intensified. Despite a promising start to his tenure, Howard’s fifth season at the helm has been challenging, with the team languishing at the bottom of the Big Ten standings. Now, calls from fans to fire Howard are growing louder but will Michigan pay his $3 million buyout? Let’s take a closer look at Juwan Howard’s contract, salary, and buyout.

What is Juwan Howard’s Buyout at Michigan?

Should Michigan decide to part ways with Howard without cause before June 30, he would be entitled to a $3 million buyout, as per his contract. This is how Juwan Howard’s buyout looks over the next three years:

Fired by June 30, 2024: $3 Million

Fired between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025: $2 Million

Fired between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026: $1 Million

Conversely, if Howard chooses to leave Michigan for another coaching position, he would owe the university $1.5 million this offseason, with the amount reducing to $1 million next season and then to $500,000 in the final year of his contract.

Juwan Howard’s Contract and Salary

Howard is in the third year of a five-year contract that he signed back in 2021. This deal sees him earning nearly $3.4 million this season, which is broken down into a $400,000 base salary and over $2.981 million in additional compensation.

The terms of Howard’s contract outline increases in additional compensation in the subsequent years, setting it at $3.048 million next season and $3.117 million in the final year of the contract. This means his salary for 2025 will be in the region of $3.45 million for 2025 and over $3.5 million in 2026. However, this does not factor in Howard’s incentives.

Juwan Howard Incentives



Howard’s contract also includes several performance-based incentives. These include:

$50,000 for winning an outright Big Ten championship.

$50,000 for a Big Ten Tournament championship.

$50,000 for qualifying for the NCAA Tournament.

$50,000 for reaching the Sweet 16.

$25,000 for a share of the Big Ten championship.

$100,000 for reaching the Final Four.

$200,000 for winning the national championship.

Juwan Howard’s Coaching Record at Michigan

Juwan Howard’s coaching record at Michigan stands at 87-65, with a 49-42 record in Big Ten play. Despite a strong start to his coaching career, the Wolverines have seen a decline in wins each season since the 2020-21 campaign, when the team went 23-5 and made a deep run into the Elite Eight.

This season, however, has been particularly difficult, with the team amassing an 8-17 record so far.

As Michigan basketball faces one of its most challenging periods, the focus on Juwan Howard’s contract, salary, buyout, and coaching record becomes increasingly relevant. With the Wolverines struggling to replicate their past successes, and a buyout that is not particularly large given Howard is so far into his contract, this could be a good time to move on if the Wolverines decide they need fresh blood at the helm.