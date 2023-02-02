With LeBron Just 89 Points Away From The All-Time Record, The Lakers Vs Pelicans Game Moved To ESPN2 On Saturday

After a thrilling 129-123 OT victory vs the Knicks on Tuesday, the Lakers are 24-28 and find themselves at 13th in the West. Anthony Davis’ injury hurt the Lakers and they struggled to win without him. Trying to keep the team in tact while Davis healed up was none other than LeBron James. He’s now 89 points away from the all-time scoring record and in light of that, the league moved the Lakers game on Saturday vs the Pelicans to national TV on ESPN2.

It’s truly incredible to see what LeBron is still doing at 38 years old and twenty seasons into his historic career. He’s averaged over 30 points per game just three times in his career and two of those three have been the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. Hate him or love him, James is one of the all-time greats this league has ever seen.

California Sports Betting sites have the Lakers at (+2000) to win the Finals this season.

LeBron tonight in the Lakers W: 👑 28 PTS

👑 10 REB

👑 11 AST

👑 Moves to 4th all-time in assists

👑 1st player ever with triple-double in season 20 89 points to the all-time scoring record. pic.twitter.com/urkL55I9YI — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2023

Lakers vs Pelicans moved to ESPN2 on Saturday night

LeBron James is 89 points away from breaking the all-time scoring record that has been held by Kareem-Abdul Jabbar since 1984. In light of James being so close to this once in a lifetime feat, the league announced that the Lakers vs Pelicans game will be aired on ESPN2 at 6:00.

They want to a national audience the chance to see history on Saturday night. In the mean time, the Lakers do have a road game tonight at 7:00pm vs the Indiana Pacers. At the NBA Paris game last month, Commissioner Silver made a statement saying that he wants to make this broadcast accessible on a global scale. He knows the significance of what it will mean for James to become the league’s leading scorer.

His 30.2 points per game average this season would put him on pace to break the record next Tuesday at home vs the Oklahoma City Thunder. If it does look like he Tuesday is going to be the day, the NBA has not announced yet whether that game will be nationally televised.

TNT has two nationally televised games scheduled for next Tuesday; Atlanta vs New Orleans and then Minnesota vs Denver to follow. The number that James needs to beat is 38,387. Right now he has 38,299 in his 20th season while Kareem also broke the record in his 20th season.