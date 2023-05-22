Home » news » With One More Win The Heat Could Become The Third Team To Reach The Finals Which Ranked Last In Ppg During The Regular Season

Main Page

With one more win, the Heat could become the third team to reach the Finals which ranked last in PPG during the regular season

Zach Wolpin profile picture
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Miami Heat are making one of the more improbable runs in recent NBA postseason history. They are on the verge of sweeping the Boston Celtics. A team that almost every media member and analyst picked to win this series. Boston never had a chance in Game 3 last night the Celtics’ title hopes are hanging on by a thread. With one more win, the Heat could become the third team to reach the Finals which ranked last in PPG during the regular season. 

Miami’s success this postseason has been a surprise to the NBA. During the 2022-23 regular season, the Heat ranked dead last in the NBA with (110.1) points per game. The Heat have flipped the switch for their 20223 postseasons. They have scored over 110 points per game in eight of the 14 postseason games.

Coming into Game 4 at home tomorrow night, NBA betting sites have the Heat at (-120) to win and sweep the Boston Celtics.

Miami beat the Celtics 128-102 in Game 3 last night to take a 3-0 series lead

The Miami Heat are a well-oiled machine that knows how to get the most out of the talent they have. Currently, the Heat have eight undrafted players on their roster, the most of any NBA team. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo come to mind when you think of Miami’s stars. You can’t forget the undefeated players who are making a huge impact this postseason.

A decade ago, the Heat were on the verge of winning back-to-back NBA titles. Their roster was constructed much differently back then. LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh were the face of the franchise. They had their role players on that team, but Miami’s big 3 were vital to the team’s success.

Fast-forward back to 2023 and the Heats’ roster is nowhere close to having the superstar talent that they did 10 years ago. Undrafted players like Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, and Duncan Robinson are making a huge impact this postseason. Seven players are averaging double-digit points per game for the Heat in the 2023 playoffs. Butler leads the team with (29.9) per game.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now