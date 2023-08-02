Wizards’ Danilo Gallinari: ‘I can’t wait to play against Boston’

Washington Wizards forward Danilo Gallinari signed a two-year, $13 million contract with the Boston Celtics last July, but the 13-year veteran missed the entire 2022-23 season after suffering a left ACL injury while playing for Italy in the 2022 FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia.

Gallinari, who turns 35 years old next week, never appeared in a single game in a Celtics uniform. On Nov. 7, 2022, Boston was granted a $3.23 million Disabled Player Exception due to his left ACL tear. This past June, Gallinari picked up his $6.8 million player option with the Celtics for the 2023-24 season.

“I can’t wait to play against Boston. When the schedule will be unveiled, I’ll put an X on the games we will play at Boston against the Celtics”. 👀 – Danilo Gallinari (Via @BasketUniverso ) pic.twitter.com/gm2EhOEo9b — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 1, 2023



Furthermore, in a three-team trade in June, the Boston Celtics acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards after the seven-year veteran opted into his $36 million contract for the 2023-2024 season.

The Celtics traded 2022 DPOY Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies and sent its 35th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to Washington. The Wizards also received Gallinari, Julian Phillips, and Mike Muscala from Boston.

Memphis then sent its 2023 and 2024 first-round picks to the Celtics. The Grizzlies sent their 25th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to Boston, along with their top-four protected 2024 pick via the Golden State Warriors.

“I can’t wait to play against Boston,” Danilo Gallinari said while on “A Cresta Alta,” a podcast presented by himself and his brother. “As soon as the schedule comes out, I will put an X on all the times I play against Boston in Boston.” He could be angry because the Celtics traded him.

The 6-foot-10 forward played six seasons with the Denver Nuggets (2010-17) before playing two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers (2017-19), one season with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2019-20 season), and two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks (2020-22).

The Italian star made 18 starts in 66 appearances with the Hawks in the 2021-22 season. He averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. Gallinari also shot 43.4% from the floor and 38.1% beyond the arc.

Danilo Gallinari made $6,479,000 from the Boston Celtics last season without playing a minute. It’s a shame he got injured, I wish we got to see him play in green, but not sure why he’d be upset with Boston in any way. For trading him? (feel free to chime in @gallinari8888) https://t.co/KTCBbLU9Aa — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) August 1, 2023



In 13 NBA seasons, Gallinari has averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Plus, he’s made 1,426 career 3-pointers — the fifth most by a player 6-foot-10 or taller, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

In the Hawks’ 127-112 win over Boston on Feb. 24, 2021, Gallinari scored 38 points on 13 field goals, 10 3-pointers, and two free throws. His 10 3s set a Hawks franchise record, surpassing Steve Smith’s previous record of nine set on Mar. 14, 1997.

Additionally, Gallinari knocked down those 10 3-pointers on 12 attempts for 83.3% shooting in 34 minutes off the bench. He drained nine 3s through the first three quarters in Atlanta’s win against Boston, setting the record for the most 3s through the first three quarters of a game by a bench player in NBA history.

