Wizards not interested in trading three-time All-Star Bradley Beal
The Washington Wizards are not entertaining any potential deals to trade Bradley Beal. Even if the three-time All-Star demanded a trade, his existing deal would complicate the process. During the 2022 offseason, Beal signed a five-year, $251.02 million max contract extension with Washington.
His deal includes a $57,128,610 player option for the 2026-27 season, 15% trade bonus, and no-trade clause. The guard’s no-trade clause “limits the potential destinations to only the franchises Beal would want to join,” reports Josh Robbins and David Aldridge of The Athletic.
Beal is one of the highest-paid players in NBA history. If the 11-year veteran ever wanted out, it would cause an anxiety-inducing dilemma for Wizards G.M. Tommy Sheppard. The 29-year-old guard is earning $43,279,250 this season, which represents 35% of the league’s salary cap.
His salary also consumes 24% of Washington’s total cap. Kristaps Porzingis is the second-highest paid player on the team. Porzingis is making $33,833,400 this season. This is part of the five-year, $158.25 million deal the forward signed with the Dallas Mavericks in July 2019.
Washington Wizards are not entertaining trade overtures for Bradley Beal, unless the guard asks to be moved
Trading Beal would help Washington in the long run, but both sides seem content for the time being. Not to mention, Kyle Kuzma has until June 29 to exercise his $13 million player option for the 2023-24 season. As another option, Kuzma could very well opt out of his current contract to sign a multi-year deal with the team.
Through 31 starts this season, Beal is averaging 22.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. Also, he’s shooting a career-best 51.5% from the field and 36.5% outside the arc.
Last Friday, in Washington’s 124-116 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers, the guard recorded a season-high 34 points in 33 minutes of action. He finished 14-of-25 (56%) shooting from the floor and knocked down four 3-pointers.
Moreover, the Wizards have not been able to advance beyond the second round of the playoffs with Beal. Five playoff appearances are decent, however, Washington isn’t close to winning a championship. A change in scenery has to be on Beal’s mind at some point.
