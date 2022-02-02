Wizards vs 76ers Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In Wednesday night’s intraconference rematch, the Washington Wizards (23-27, 19-30-1 ATS) are facing off versus the Philadelphia 76ers (31-19, 26-24 ATS); NBA picks are posted here. Will the Sixers extend their winning streak to six games? In addition to the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are available below.

Wizards vs 76ers Game Information

Date: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Wells Fargo Center; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wizards vs 76ers NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Wizards +10.5 (-110) | 76ers -10.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Wizards +460 | 76ers -600

Over/Under: 213.5 | Wizards -115 | 76ers -105

Washington Wizards Injury Report

SG Bradley Beal (out indefinitely) | C Thomas Bryant (doubtful)

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

SG Furkan Korkmaz (out) | PG Ben Simmons (out indefinitely) | C Joel Embiid (probable) | SG Shake Milton (out indefinitely)

Wizards vs 76ers News and Preview | NBA Picks

Moreover, on Tuesday, in the Wizards’ 112-98 road loss versus the Bucks, forward Kyle Kuzma earned another double-double, accumulating 25 points, 11 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 35 minutes of action. Montrezl Harrell also ended his performance with 20 points and 5.0 rebounds in 26 minutes played. Washington has won only three of its past 10 contests. Along with a six-game losing streak, the Wizards are 10-15 away, 13-12 at home and 7-17-1 ATS on the road.

Meanwhile, in the 76ers’ 122-119 overtime win at home against the Grizzlies on Monday, guard Tyrese Maxey led his team in scoring with 33 points in 42 minutes on the court. Forward Tobias Harris contributed 31 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 40 minutes played, too. Philadelphia has won eight of its previous 10 games. On top of their five-game winning streak, the 76ers are now 14-10 at home, 17-9 away and 10-14 ATS at home this season.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the 76ers have a 77.3% probability of winning.

Next, it can be helpful for bettors to analyze other head-to-head contests. In the past three meetings, the 76ers are 2-1 against the Wizards. On Jan. 17, 2022, the second time these teams met during this regular season, Washington won 117-98 at Capital One Arena. That win ended their six-game skid versus Philadelphia. On Dec. 26, 2021, the Sixers defeated them 117-96 on the road.

On another topic, despite losing to the Bucks on Tuesday, Wizards’ forward Kyle Kuzma does see potential in his team. After the game, he told reporters, “I really liked playing with Deni and Rui.” Bradley Beal cannot play due to a wrist injury, so Kuzma and his fellow teammates will have to elevate their performances if they want to win.

Kyle Kuzma on a positive from tonight's game: "I really liked playing with Deni and Rui." Said he thinks they have potential as a defensive trio, with size and the ability to switch. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) February 2, 2022

Wizards vs 76ers NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Washington is 0-6 ATS in its previous six games played.

The total has gone under in four of the Wizards’ last five contests.

Not to mention, the Wizards are 2-4 ATS in their past six matchups versus the 76ers.

As for the 76ers, they are 11-5 ATS in their previous 16 games played.

Plus, the total has gone over in four of Philadelphia’s last five matchups against Washington.

Lastly, the Sixers are 12-0 SU in their past 12 contests played at home versus the Wizards.

Projected Washington Wizards Starting Lineup

PG Aaron Holiday | SG Spencer Dinwiddie | SF Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | PF Kyle Kuzma | C Daniel Gafford

Projected Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineup

PG Seth Curry | SG Tyrese Maxey | SF Matisse Thybulle | PF Tobias Harris | C Joel Embiid

Wizards vs 76ers Prediction | NBA Picks

Furthermore, when comparing these teams’ betting records, Washington is 13-10 as a favorite, 10-17 as an underdog and 7-17-1 ATS away, whereas Philadelphia is 21-9 as a favorite, 10-10 as an underdog and 10-14 ATS at home. In last month’s matchup, the Wizards defeated the Sixers with Bradley Beal. Though, they won’t have him this time around. On the 76ers’ injury report, Joel Embiid is listed as probable. So, if Embiid plays, there’s a great chance Philadelphia will win.

Leading into this Eastern Conference rematch, the 76ers are heavy 10.5-point favorites at home. Was the January loss a fluke? Tonight’s game will tell bettors everything they need to know. All things considered, think about picking the 76ers to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 213.5. If you require a quick refresher on the basics of sports betting, read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

