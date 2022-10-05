Home » news » 2023 Nba Draft Prospects Victor Wembanyama And Scoot Henderson Steal The Show In Exhibition

Headlines

2023 NBA Draft prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson steal the show in exhibition

Joe Lyons profile picture
Updated 1 hour ago on
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
063_1430560848
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The number one and two prospects for the 2023 NBA Draft went head-to-head on Tuesday as Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson combined for 65 points on the night.

French professional basketball club Metropolitans 92 played an exhibition game vs the G League Ignite in Las Vegas on Tuesday, allowing NBA fans to get a glimpse of the top two prospects ahead of next year’s draft.

Metropolitan 92’s Victor Wembanyama, 18, is a seven-foot-two power forward from Nanterre, France, and is tipped to be the first overall pick in the 2023 draft ahead of G League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson, 18, a six-foot-two point guard from Georgia.

Despite Wembanyama posting a more attractive 37 points with seven threes, Henderson’s G League Ignite side pulled through to take a 122-115 victory alongside 28 points and nine assists from the young guard.

Both players have attracted widespread attention from the national media and will arguably enter the league with as much hype as Zion Williamson did in 2019 out of Duke University, however this is still early days and the draft order usually isn’t clear until shortly before the event.

The pair are two of the most exciting young talents in basketball and are sure to take the world by storm when drafted next season, especially in Wembanyama’s case as more big men continue to dominate outside of the post.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Trending Now