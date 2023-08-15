The Philadelphia 76ers can suspend James Harden for driving a moped in China, per the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement (CBA). The 10-time All-Star was filmed riding the motorized bike on a cruise ship pier and basketball court.

This is based on Paragraph 12. If viewing from the .pdf file, the following text can also be read on page 596. There are a total of 676 pages in the new CBA. So, the Sixers could suspend him. While the rule is petty, Harden still violated it.

“The Player and the Team acknowledge and agree that the Player’s participation in certain other activities may impair or destroy his ability and A-12 Exhibit A skill as a basketball player, and the Player’s participation in any game or exhibition of basketball other than at the request of the Team may result in injury to him,” the provision reads.

“Accordingly, the Player agrees that he will not, without the written consent of the Team, engage in any activity that a reasonable person would recognize as involving or exposing the participant to a substantial risk of bodily injury including, but not limited to:

(i) skydiving, hang gliding, snow skiing, rock or mountain climbing (as distinguished from hiking), water or jet skiing, whitewater rafting, rappelling, bungee jumping, trampoline jumping, and mountain biking

(ii) any fighting, boxing, or wrestling

“(iii) using fireworks or participating in any activity involving firearms or other weapons”

More importantly, check out the relevant points below for the Philadelphia 76ers guard.

“(iv) riding on electric scooters or hoverboards

(v) driving or riding on a motorcycle or moped or four-wheeling/off-roading of any kind

(vi) riding in or on any motorized vehicle in any kind of race or racing contest

(vii) operating an aircraft of any kind

(viii) engaging in any other activity excluded or prohibited by or under any insurance policy which the Team procures against the injury, illness, or disability to or of the Player, or death of the Player, for which the Player has received written notice from the Team prior to the execution of this Contract

(ix) participating in any game or exhibition of basketball, football, baseball, hockey, lacrosse, or other team sport or competition.

“If the Player violates this Paragraph 12, he shall be subject to discipline imposed by the Team and/or the Commissioner of the NBA. Nothing contained herein shall be intended to require the Player to obtain the written consent of the Team in order to enable the Player to participate in, as an amateur, the sports of golf, tennis, handball, swimming, hiking, softball, volleyball, and other similar sports that a reasonable person would not recognize as involving or exposing the participant to a substantial risk of bodily injury.”

In June 2017, Monta Ellis received a 30-game suspension from the Golden State Warriors for getting into a moped accident and lying about it. The former NBA guard fabricated his story because he knew the activity was prohibited in his signed contract.

Ellis missed four preseason games and the first 26 games of the 2017-18 season without pay. Therefore, even if James Harden gets traded by the Philadelphia 76ers, the NBA and/or his new team can suspend him for violating this rule.

