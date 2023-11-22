Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (rib) participated in on-court workouts Monday as he continues to recover from a fractured rib. Oubre, 27, will be evaluated again in about a week, the Sixers announced.

Prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 76ers coach Nick Nurse said there is a possibility Oubre could return next week, depending on how he responds to contact during practices.

Kelly Oubre Jr. Is at practice .



“Yeah, there might be a chance,” Nurse said when asked if Oubre could return next week. “I think we’re still at a stage where we’re not sure how he’s going to handle the contact part of it.

“I think that’s going to determine it. Like if he handles that, kind of first time out OK, I think we’re close to that week timeline. If he doesn’t, then we’re going to be pushing some more days on that. Hopefully days, and not weeks on that.”

Kelly Oubre Jr. was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run on Nov. 11, during which a car clipped him with its side mirror while he crossed a street. Police investigators have not yet recovered any video footage confirming the hit-and-run.

In his ninth NBA season, Oubre has made five starts after coming off the bench in his first three games. Before his injury, the 6-foot-7 wing was averaging 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 29 minutes per game. Plus, he was shooting career bests of 50% from the field and 37.8% beyond the arc.

Last season, the forward made 40 starts in 48 appearances with the Hornets. He averaged a career-high 20.3 points per game, along with 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 32.3 minutes per contest. Not to mention, Oubre shot 43.1% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range.



In Charlotte’s 132-122 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 18, 2022, the forward scored a season-high 34 points in 39 minutes as a starter. He finished 12-of-21 (57.1%) shooting from the floor and 5-of-9 (55.6%) from 3-point range while tallying three boards and three steals.

Oubre suffered a left hand injury in a 121-113 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 29. In early January, he underwent surgery on a torn ligament in his left hand and was ruled out indefinitely. The forward went on to miss the next 24 games.