A Nine-Game Losing Streak To Brooklyn Ends For The Knicks After Jalen Brunson’s 40-Point Masterpiece
New York Knick’s first-year PG Jalen Brunson has taken a significant leap in each of his last three seasons. He’s blossomed into a the primary scorer for New York at certain times when that was always Julius Randle’s job in the past. Against the Nets at MSG last night, Brunson had 40 points and ended a nine-game losing streak that the Knicks had against Brooklyn. The first win vs Brooklyn in nearly three years.
The Knicks are 6-4 in their last ten and are on a small two-game win streak after a 124-106 win vs the Nets. Jalen Brunson played the most minutes of any New York player last night and dropped 40 points on 15-21 shooting from the field and knocked down six three’s.
Many across the league believe that Brunson was an all-star snub this season, but the 26 year old is still open to an invitation for being an injury replacement. New York Sports Betting sites have the Knicks at (+20000) to win the Finals this season.
40 PTS
6 3PM
Jalen Brunson powered the @nyknicks to the win over their cross-town rivals 😤 pic.twitter.com/PBXF2xzsaE
— NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2023
Jalen Brunson’s 40 points helps end a nine-game skid against the Nets
First-year Knick’s PG Jalen Brunson was the best player on the court last night as he was getting every shot he wanted against the Nets defense. Brooklyn’s recent trade of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have the roster looking much different now, but that’s no excuse for letting Brunson do whatever he wanted.
For the 2022-23 season he’s averaging a career-high in points (23.9), assists (6.2), minutes per game (35.0), and three-point percentage (.417). A huge reason why many in the NBA media landscape think Brunson has been snubbed from the all-star game is how he’s opened up the floor again for Julius Randle.
The now two-time all-star after his second selection this season has benefitted from the Knicks offseason addition of Jalen Brunson the most out of anyone. His shooting efficiency was down last season as he was he primary scorer for the team. Now, Brunson has come over this season and has eased his scoring load and is now taking more set shots rather than having to create his own shot.
There’s a small chance that Brunson may still get an all-star nod as an injury replacement as Boston’s Jaylen Brown may miss the game. After the game vs the Nets last night, Brunson said he’s still open to playing under those circumstances.
” If I was ever invited, that’s an honor I couldn’t pass up,”… “But I hope for his health and everybody that’s deserving. I said this past couple weeks, I control what I can control. That’s all that matters to me.” – Jalen Brunson
Jalen Brunson is ___________ pic.twitter.com/nxUMpLekv6
— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 14, 2023
