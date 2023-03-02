Home » news » Acc Tournament 2023 Odds Virginia Is Favored To Win Acc Championship

College Basketball

ACC Tournament 2023 Odds: Virginia is Favored to Win ACC Championship

Updated 22 mins ago on
3 min read
James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
USA Today Network

Entering the 2023 ACC Tournament, the No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers have the best odds to win the ACC Championship. Under head coach Tony Bennett, the contender is currently 14-5 against conference opponents and 22-6 overall.

For Senior Day, Virginia plays Louisville this Saturday, March 4. Last season, the Cavaliers finished 21-14, 12-8 in the ACC, and they went on to lose in the quarterfinals versus North Carolina. Check out the BetOnline odds below for this year’s championship.

2023 ACC Tournament Odds — Virginia remains top favorite

ACC Teams Odds Play
Virginia -300 BetOnline
Miami (FL) +375 BetOnline
Duke +450 ACC Tournament 2023 Odds: Virginia is Favored to Win ACC Championship
North Carolina +600 BetOnline
NC State +650 ACC Tournament 2023 Odds: Virginia is Favored to Win ACC Championship
Pittsburgh +1200 BetOnline
Clemson +1800 BetOnline
Virginia Tech +2500 2023 Odds: Virginia is Favored to Win ACC Championship
Wake Forest +3000 ACC Tournament 2023 Odds: Virginia is Favored to Win ACC Championship
Syracuse  +5000 Championship
Notre Dame +5500 2023 Odds: Virginia is Favored to Win ACC Championship
Boston College +10000 ACC Tournament 2023 Odds: Virginia is Favored to Win ACC Championship
Florida State +10000 BetOnline
Georgia Tech +10000 Championship
Louisville  +15000 BetOnline

Before concluding the regular season, multiple sportsbooks are favoring the three-time ACC champs (1976, 2014, 2018) to win another conference title. Though, the playoffs are a different ball game. No team is invincible.

The Virginia Cavaliers are expected to win this year’s ACC Tournament, but this will not be an easy task. Of course, the Miami Hurricanes (23-6, 14-5) and Pittsburgh Panthers (21-9, 14-5) are capable of knocking off the conference favorites.

BetOnline oddsmakers are giving Miami (+375), Duke (+450), and North Carolina (+600) the next-best odds to win the conference title. Since Virginia is 5-3 in its last eight games at the time this article gets published, an upset during the ACC Tournament is possible.

ACC Championship is Saturday, March 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Guard Armaan Franklin leads the Cavaliers in scoring this season, averaging 12.4 points per game. Forward Jayden Gardner is also averaging 11.6 points and a team-high 5.5 rebounds per contest. Virginia has won its past eight home games.

In No. 13 Virginia’s 64-57 win over Clemson on Tuesday, Gardner ended his outing with 12 points and nine rebounds. This was a much-needed win. The Cavaliers recovered after suffering back-to-back losses versus Boston College and North Carolina.

“We just decided to go back to some of the things we’ve done mixed in with the other stuff,” Virginian coach Tony Bennett said. “And I thought that was a good lift. We just saw some good tough movement, hard screens, getting different kinds of looks and [played] the way I think for this game we needed to play.”

Will Virginia win the ACC Tournament? Bettors are counting on it. The first round begins Tuesday, March 7. On Opening Day, No. 13 Georgia Tech is scheduled to play the No. 12 seed at 2 p.m. ET.

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now