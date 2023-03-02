College Basketball
ACC Tournament 2023 Odds: Virginia is Favored to Win ACC Championship
Entering the 2023 ACC Tournament, the No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers have the best odds to win the ACC Championship. Under head coach Tony Bennett, the contender is currently 14-5 against conference opponents and 22-6 overall.
For Senior Day, Virginia plays Louisville this Saturday, March 4. Last season, the Cavaliers finished 21-14, 12-8 in the ACC, and they went on to lose in the quarterfinals versus North Carolina. Check out the BetOnline odds below for this year’s championship.
2023 ACC Tournament Odds — Virginia remains top favorite
|ACC Teams
|Odds
|Play
|Virginia
|-300
|Miami (FL)
|+375
|Duke
|+450
|North Carolina
|+600
|NC State
|+650
|Pittsburgh
|+1200
|Clemson
|+1800
|Virginia Tech
|+2500
|Wake Forest
|+3000
|Syracuse
|+5000
|Notre Dame
|+5500
|Boston College
|+10000
|Florida State
|+10000
|Georgia Tech
|+10000
|Louisville
|+15000
Before concluding the regular season, multiple sportsbooks are favoring the three-time ACC champs (1976, 2014, 2018) to win another conference title. Though, the playoffs are a different ball game. No team is invincible.
The Virginia Cavaliers are expected to win this year’s ACC Tournament, but this will not be an easy task. Of course, the Miami Hurricanes (23-6, 14-5) and Pittsburgh Panthers (21-9, 14-5) are capable of knocking off the conference favorites.
BetOnline oddsmakers are giving Miami (+375), Duke (+450), and North Carolina (+600) the next-best odds to win the conference title. Since Virginia is 5-3 in its last eight games at the time this article gets published, an upset during the ACC Tournament is possible.
ACC Championship is Saturday, March 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET
Guard Armaan Franklin leads the Cavaliers in scoring this season, averaging 12.4 points per game. Forward Jayden Gardner is also averaging 11.6 points and a team-high 5.5 rebounds per contest. Virginia has won its past eight home games.
In No. 13 Virginia’s 64-57 win over Clemson on Tuesday, Gardner ended his outing with 12 points and nine rebounds. This was a much-needed win. The Cavaliers recovered after suffering back-to-back losses versus Boston College and North Carolina.
“We just decided to go back to some of the things we’ve done mixed in with the other stuff,” Virginian coach Tony Bennett said. “And I thought that was a good lift. We just saw some good tough movement, hard screens, getting different kinds of looks and [played] the way I think for this game we needed to play.”
Will Virginia win the ACC Tournament? Bettors are counting on it. The first round begins Tuesday, March 7. On Opening Day, No. 13 Georgia Tech is scheduled to play the No. 12 seed at 2 p.m. ET.
