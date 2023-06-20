Last season, the Utah Jazz finished 12th in the Western Conference with a 37-45 record. In the previous offseason, the team traded away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Those two all-stars are not easy to replace. Utah destined itself to be in a rebuild after those massive trades. Ahead of the 2023 Draft, the Jazz has made Collin Sexton available in trade talks.

It’s been an up-and-down battle for Sexton over his last two seasons. In 2021-22, he played just 11 games for the Cavaliers after suffering a meniscus injury. That offseason he was traded to Utah via the Donovan Mitchell deal with Cleveland.

This past season was challenging for the 24-year-old guard as well. He began the season coming off the bench for the Jazz and again had to deal with injury woes. Moving forward, it seems as if his future with the Jazz is uncertain.

If Utah finds a trade partner, Collin Sexton could be on the move this offseason

At the beginning of his career with the Cavaliers, Collin Sexton was a sparkplug for the team on offense. He played 218 career games for the and started all but 10 of those. Sexton averaged a career-high (24.3) points per game in the 2019-20 season.

This past season was not an easy one for Sexton. On top of a meniscus injury that limited him to 11 games in 2021-22, he also had a hamstring injury last season. In his 48 games played during the 2022-23 season, Sexton averaged (14.3) points, (2.2) rebounds, and (2.9) assists per game.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports said that the Jazz are interested in combo-guard Anthony Black from Arkansas. The Jazz currently have three first-round picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. They own the 9th, 16th, and 28th picks. There’s no chance they get black at 16 or 28 and even the 9th pick is a gamble too. Fischer said that the Jazz could use Sexton as a trade piece to try and move up in the draft.