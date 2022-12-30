Utah’s Collin Sexton Trying To Make Impact By “Changing The Pace” In Their Games

On paper, the Jazz have solid roster that is full of talent with talent in their starting lineup and coming off the bench. However, Utah has struggled to find consistent wins this season season as they have a 19-18 record. That is ninth in the Western Conference and Utah has gone 4-6 in their last ten. Point guard Collin Sexton came to the Jazz in an offseason trade that involved Donovan Mitchell. Sexton says he trying to be an effective player by “changing the pace” when he’s on the court.

It’s has to be tough for Sexton to be a bench player for the Jazz this season. He’d started all 136 games he appeared in for the Cavaliers in his three previous seasons. His points, rebounds, and minutes player per game are all a career-low for him. Despite having to face the adversity, Sexton is trying his hardest for the team.

From 2019-2021, Sexton averaged 20 points per game or better for those two seasons and his role has decreased heavily for the Jazz. The 23 year old had this to say recently on how he’s trying to effect the game for Utah.

““Just trying to impact the game right away,”… ” feel like like when I’m out there, I can impact either on defense or even on offense just by changing the pace. So whenever I’m out there, that’s all I’m thinking about — trying to change it.” – Collin Sexton

You have to remember that this is a brand new team for Sexton and he’s playing his smallest role yet as a professional so this is all new to him. New teammates, new coaches, new responsibilities with the Jazz. He was the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft for a reason and the Jazz may need to find a way to implement him back into the starting five.