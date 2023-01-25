After Missing The Last 28 Games In A Row, Brandon Ingram Is Set To Return For The Pelicans Tonight

Despite the New Orleans Pelicans dealing with some unlucky injuries this season, the team are still top four in the Western Conference. That’s due in large part to the depth they have on their roster to keep them above .500 at 26-22. Zion Williamson is currently out with a hamstring injury and the Pelicans are on a five-game losing streak. Making his return to the lineup after missing the last two months is all-star SF Brandon Ingram.

The twenty-five year old one-time all-star is returning to the lineup after missing the last 28 games in a row with a toe injury. Williamson remains out for at least another two weeks and Ingram will be coming back at a time when the team needs it most.

When healthy, the Pelicans are not a team to be overlooked in the West. They have a balanced amount of talent in the starting lineup and coming off the bench. Louisiana Sports Betting sites have the Pelicans at (+2000) to win the Finals this season.

After missing two months due to a big toe injury, New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram will return tonight vs. Timberwolves barring any setback in pregame, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 25, 2023

Brandon Ingram to return to the Pelicans lineup tonight after 28 straight games

In the 15 games that Ingram did play in this season, he was averaging (20.8) points, (5.1) rebounds, and (4.7) assists per game. He has not played since 11/25 vs the Memphis Grizzlies. With a much smaller sample size of 15 games compared to almost 50 for others, Ingram is still shooting an impressive 47 percent from deep.

There’s no doubt that Brandon Ingram has been a key piece of the Pelicans franchise. He was an all-star in his first season with the team and averaged (23.8) points in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. Ingram is in his fourth season with the Pelicans after being involved in the trade package that sent Anthony Davis to the Lakers.

Tonight, the Pelicans are at home vs the Minnesota Timberwolves and getting Ingram back will be a huge boost to the team offensively. The Pelicans are tied with the Hawks (115.6) for the most points per game by a team this season. Ingram’s (20.8) points per game this season could bump them into the top-five if they start winning some games.