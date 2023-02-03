NBA Officials Admit To Blown Calls That Resulted In A 111-106 Loss For The Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have hit a rough stretch in their season after the strong start they had. In their last ten games the Pelicans are 0-10 and have dropped all the way to tenth in the Western Conference. To make matters worse, New Orleans fought hard last night to cut the game to within three points. However, a blown call by the officials was a direct result of the team losing a game they desperately needed to win.

NBA officials admitted after the game to a blown call, but that doesn’t do anything for the Pelicans at all. A big reason for the slump that New Orleans are currently on is the fact that Zion Williamson has missed the last 16 games in a row for the Pelicans and already 24 games for them this season.

It seems like the Pelicans are trying to hang on by a thread before the all-star break or by the time Williamson comes back. Whichever happens first. Louisiana Sports Betting sites have the Pelicans at (+2200) to win the Finals this season.

“This play will weigh heavily and cause sleepless nights” https://t.co/E89KZu39E0 — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) February 3, 2023

Pelicans lose a close game on a blown call by the officials

The day started off on a bad not for the Pelicans as their flight to Dallas was delayed due to inclement weather. That resulted in the team not waring up properly and having enough ample time to settle in before the game actually started. It carried over into their play in the first half.

Luka Doncic’s exit mid-way through the third quarter gave the Pelicans a chance to fight back in the game in the second half. With 4.9 seconds left in the game, the Pelicans had cut the Mavs lead to 109-106. New Orleans needed a steal and a quick three-pointer to send the game in potential OT.

NBA Referee Kevin Scott comments to a pool reporter after New Orleans at Dallas game:https://t.co/VF4Tv2HcGS — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) February 3, 2023

Brandon Ingram guarded the inbounds pass perfectly and somehow tipped the ball in mid-air to CJ McCollum who was ready to take the game-tying attempt. However, the play was blown dead when the official said Ingram had stepped out of bounds and that was it for the Pelicans.

They went on to lose the game 111-106. Officials after the game admitted to the blown call, but that does not erase the loss that New Orleans took last night.