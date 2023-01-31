Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum available against Nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (left great toe injury recovery) and guard CJ McCollum (right thumb sprain) were upgraded to available for Tuesday night’s road game versus the Denver Nuggets.

Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain), E.J. Liddell (right ACL injury recovery), and Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain) remain out indefinitely. Ingram has missed 34 games so far this season.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Pelicans possess 10th-shortest odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are giving better odds to the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies.

NBA LINEUP ALERT: Pelicans PG CJ McCollum (thumb) and SG Brandon Ingram (injury management) do not carry injury designations for Tuesday's game vs. the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/UC1IWY7JDi — DK Nation (@dklive) January 30, 2023

Through 17 starts this season, Ingram is averaging 20.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. He’s also shooting 44.6% from the field and a career-best 40.8% beyond the arc.

On Nov. 21, in the Pelicans’ 128-83 win against the Golden State Warriors, the seventh-year wing logged a season-high 34 points in 31 minutes of action. He finished 12-of-19 (63.2%) shooting from the floor, 3-of-7 (42.9%) outside the arc, and 7-of-7 (100%) at the foul line.

Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram (left great toe injury recovery), CJ McCollum (right thumb sprain) are available versus the Nuggets on Tuesday

Moreover, CJ McCollum is averaging 21.3 points, 4.5 boards, 5.8 assists, and 1.0 steal through 45 starts. Plus, he’s shooting 43.1% from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range.

For Denver’s injury report, Jamal Murray (left knee injury management) is listed questionable for Tuesday’s Western Conference matchup. Collin Gillespie (lower left leg fracture) and Jack White (left adductor strain) remain out indefinitely.

Entering this intraconference rematch, the Pelicans are 1-9 in their last 10 games. New Orleans is currently on an eight-game skid. And the Pelicans are 2-5 in their past seven matchups versus Denver. Not to mention, they’re 11-5 ATS in their previous 16 meetings against the Nuggets.

Short injury report for the Nuggets ahead of tomorrow's game against the Pelicans:

Jamal Murray – questionable (left knee injury management)

Jack White – out (left adductor strain)

Collin Gillespie – out (right lower leg fracture — Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) January 30, 2023

To add to the aforementioned betting trends, Denver is 7-3 in its past 10 contests. However, the Nuggets have lost three of their last four games. More importantly, they’re 16-1 in their previous 17 home games. Denver is also 8-3 in its past 11 head-to-head encounters versus Southwest Division opponents.

Furthermore, the Pelicans are 9-16 away, 8-15 as an underdog, 10-15 ATS away, and 26-25 outright. Of course, the Nuggets are 22-4 at home, 28-10 as a favorite, 15-10-1 ATS at home, and 34-16 overall.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Denver has a 74.9% chance of defeating New Orleans. Sportsbooks show the Pelicans as 8.5-point underdogs.