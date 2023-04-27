Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves has been cited for misdemeanor third-degree assault after swinging a chair and striking two women nearby on his way to the locker room, following Tuesday night’s 112-109 series-ending loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

The All-Star guard picked up a folding chair on his way off the court and swung it near the bleachers and Ball Arena security guards. Edwards then dropped the chair while running off to the Minnesota locker room. According to the Denver Police Department, the two women suffered injuries during the incident.

Per a few NBA betting sites, since the Timberwolves are now eliminated from the playoffs, sportsbooks show the Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, and Golden State Warriors with better odds to win the championship.

Another angle of Anthony Edwards’ postgame incident pic.twitter.com/9ZENsEMzzx — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 26, 2023

If Edwards is convicted, the NBA breakout star will face up to 18 months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000. The guard is scheduled for a court hearing in Denver on June 9. Additionally, the Timberwolves released a statement Wednesday evening:

"We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this moment."

Anthony Edwards has been cited for third-degree assault after swinging a chair and hitting two women after Game 5 loss to Nuggets

In Colorado, a third-degree assault is a class one misdemeanor. Probation can be granted at the court discretion. For probation to be granted, the court will review the defendant's criminal history, facts of the case, and the possible relationship (if any) between the defendant and the victim(s).

Moreover, a court can order a defendant to anger management classes if deemed necessary. A defendant can also be charged with third-degree assault as an act of domestic violence. This is usually for more in-depth, extreme police reports.

Anthony Edwards could receive probation after paying any potential fines.

NEWS: Anthony Edwards Statement

Full release:https://t.co/FfjNr8PMkX
— Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) April 26, 2023

If so, the defendant would complete probation. This involves domestic violence counseling and treatment. Not to mention, it would require the defendant's criminal history to reflect a domestic violence finding. As a result, it would make it more difficult to register firearms.

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota in scoring with 29 points in Game 5. He missed the tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer. In 79 starts of the regular season, the guard averaged career highs of 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 36 minutes per game.

