Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has met the 65-game criteria to become eligible for awards and honors, including All-NBA. This new rule was implemented in last year’s collective bargaining agreement.

Edwards, 22, also signed a five-year, $204 million rookie extension last July that was initially worth as much as $260 million. The contract will increase to $245 million if Edwards is named All-NBA this season.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the salary cap is projected to come in lower from what was projected last offseason. Rookie and super max extensions are only estimates.

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the Timberwolves hold eighth-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.

Anthony Edwards has reached the 65-game criteria. He is now eligible for postseason honors, including All-NBA. The Minnesota guard signed a five-year $204M rookie extension last offseason. The contract will increase to $245M if Edwards is named All-NBA this season. Since the… — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) March 20, 2024



Edwards’ current contract ends after the 2023-24 season. His $13.5 million team option for 2023-24 was exercised last October. This is part of the four-year, $44.27 million rookie-scale contract the Georgia product signed with the Timberwolves in November 2020.

For his upcoming five-year deal, the third-year guard is projected to earn $35.25 million in 2024-25, $38.07 million in 2025-26, $40.89 million in 2026-27, $43.71 million in 2027-28, and $46.53 million in 2028-29.

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards is averaging career highs of 26.6 points, 5.1 assists

Furthermore, Edwards has made 66 appearances (65 starts) this season. He’s averaging career highs of 26.6 points and 5.1 assists, along with 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 35.2 minutes per contest.

The Georgia native is also shooting career bests of 46.7% from the field, 37% from 3-point range, and 83.7% at the free throw line. He ranks fourth in the NBA this season in points (1,759) and ninth in steals (86).

Not to mention, Edwards sits fifth in field goals (621), sixth in minutes played (2,325), third in defensive win shares (4.1), and fourth in usage percentage (32.6%).

ANTHONY EDWARDS ELEVATES FOR THE EMPHATIC POSTER 😱 Timberwolves-Jazz | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/giqnSGLWqt pic.twitter.com/CcSJsLs2sk — NBA (@NBA) March 19, 2024



His player efficiency rating (20.2) and true shooting percentage (58.1%) are career bests as well.

Edwards recorded his fourth straight 30-point game in Minnesota’s 115-112 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday night. It was his 28th 30-point game of the season.

During Saturday’s 119-100 win over the Utah Jazz, he passed Kevin Love for the most 30-point games in a season by a Timberwolves player (26). Love set the previous franchise mark in the 2013-14 season with 25 30-point games.

Minnesota (47-22) hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers (43-25) on Friday.