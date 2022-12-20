Are The Raptors Looking For Possible Suitor In Trade Targets For OG Anunoby?

It’s been a tough stretch of games for the Toronto Raptors. They’ve gone 2-8 in their last ten games and are on a six-game losing streak. That put’s them at fifth in the Atlantic Division and tenth in the Eastern Conference. Toronto have struggled mightily on the road this season with just a 3-12 record. Some NBA insiders suggest that the Raptors have had OG Anunoby’s name on the trade market. He’s been one of the key pieces for the Raptors since Kawhi Leonard left.

The 25 year old first round pick of the 2017 NBA draft has had a nice career so far. He was lucky enough to win an NBA championship so early on and he’s gotten better in each season. Anunoby leads the league in steals per game (2.4) and defense has been his specialty. It would have to be a real blockbuster trade to get Anunoby off the Raptors hands.

A team would have to give up a ton of assets for OG Anunoby

NBA insider from ESPN Zach Lowe explained how a trade haul for Anunoby would shock the league. A number of teams would love to add a defensive-stopper like him to their team and he also is averaging (18.7) points per game this season.

“The entire league wants OG Anunoby. Everybody wants OG Anunoby. If he ever gets traded, the price and picks are going to surprise people because it might be on par almost with what the Cavs gave up for Donovan Mitchell.” – Zach Lowe

Anunoby is in the middle of a four-year $72 million deal at the moment which is a steal for what he’s actually worth. The Utah Jazz received players and three unprotected first-round picks for Donovan Mitchell when they traded him to the Cavaliers. Toronto may not get the same amount for Anunoby, but he’s worth expanding their checkbook for.