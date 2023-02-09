Boston’s Blake Griffin Takes Shots At Former Head Coach Doc Rivers For The Way Philly Guarded Him

Last night, the Boston Celtics hosted the Philadelphia 76ers for a prime-time matchup. It was back and forth almost all game long but the Celtics took home the 106-99 victory. With some injuries for Boston last night, Blake Griffin got the start and made the most of his minutes. He scored a season-high 15 points and drained five triples. After the game Griffin let his former head coach Doc Rivers hear it for how Philly guarded him from deep.

With the Celtics only winning by seven points last night they needed all of Griffin’s buckets that me made and he delivered. The six-time all-star went 5-8 from deep and only played 18 minutes in the entire game. His role has been limited with Boston this year but last night’s game proves that he can come off the bench on any given notice and still be effective.

Massachusetts Sports Betting sites have the Celtics at (+350) to win the Finals this season.

Blake Griffin drains the 3 and the Garden crowd loves👏 it 👏 pic.twitter.com/85YCgb8YMD — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 9, 2023

Blake Griffin light’s it up from deep against his former head coach and let him hear it after the game

In 23 games played and ten started this season, Griffin is averaging just (4.3) points, (3.2) rebounds, and (1.1) assists per game. This season he is also having his second-best year shooing the three ball at (39) percent when his career average is just (33).

After the game, Sixers head coach took some subtle shots at Blake Griffin saying that it was the Sixers game-plan to have Boston’s less talented players beat them. He was not going to let Jayson Tatum beat them that night. Rivers joked about how wide-open Griffin was on some of his three’s and joked around with the media saying “someone in this room could have made those threes”.

When it was Griffins turn to speak to the media, this was his response on being asked if he felt disrespected being left so wide-open.

“I don’t really take it as disrespect,”… “It hurt them. That was their game plan. Obviously Doc makes that game plan. They didn’t adjust, which has been sort of a thing. No disrespect, though.” – Blake Griffin

He said there was no disrespect felt but the game-plan last night for the Sixers was clearly to let Griffin take open shots and he capitalized. His five three’s were the most he’s had in a game since 2/6/22 when he was with Brooklyn.