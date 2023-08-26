Brandon Ingram Signs Sneaker Deal With Jordan Brand

New Orleans Pelicans forward and Team USA star Brandon Ingram signed a sneaker deal with Jordan Brand Saturday morning. “Signing with Jordan Brand is a game-changer. A life-changer, and now that it is a reality, I can’t wait to do special things together on and off the court,” the seven-year veteran said in a statement.

Ingram, 25, was spotted wearing the Air Jordan 38 sneakers in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers. “Jumpman23,” Jordan Brand’s official Instagram account, shared a series of posts leading up to Ingram’s signing.

One caption read, “Balling king, scoring bling.” Another post read, “Ingram’s height matches his rise heading into this year’s FIBA Basketball World Cup and the newest member of the Jordan Family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan (@jumpman23)



At the moment, there are no plans for Ingram to receive a signature from Jordan Brand. However, his No. 14 Pelicans jersey and the Air Jordan 38 kicks are available to purchase on the Nike website. The 38’s “Fundamental” colorway released last Friday, Aug. 18 for $200.

Although Ingram wore Nike during his playing days with the Duke Blue Devils, he signed an endorsement deal with Adidas ahead of his rookie 2016-17 NBA season. After Kobe Bryant announced his retirement, the Los Angeles Lakers selected Ingram second overall in the 2016 draft.

Ingram now joins fellow ex-Blue Devils such as Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Pelicans teammate Zion Williamson in representing Jordan Brand. Other Jordan Brand signees include Luka Doncic, Chris Paul, Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook, and Rui Hachimura.

Following three seasons (2016-19) with the Lakers, the Western Conference contender traded Ingram to New Orleans during the 2019 offseason.

In a three-team trade, the Lakers traded Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, De’Andre Hunter, cash, a 2022 first-round draft pick, a 2023 first-rounder, and a 2024 first-rounder to the Pelicans.

Additionally, L.A. dealt Isaac Bonga, Jemerrio Jones, Moritz Wagner, and a 2022 second-round draft pick to the Washington Wizards; New Orleans traded Anthony Davis to the Lakers; and the Washington Wizards sent cash to the Pelicans.

Furthermore, Ingram enrolled in a portrait drawing class at Duke during his college years. This led to him discovering his passion for drawing basketball players and cartoon characters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan (@jumpman23)



In 2017, Ingram worked alongside L.A. street artist Jonas Never for Delta’s “Beyond the Court” campaign, allowing him to expand his creativity with former Laker teammate Jordan Clarkson, who has played for the Utah Jazz since 2019.

During an interview with The Athletic earlier this month, Ingram was asked about trade rumors. “I’ve got a good relationship with [Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin],” the Duke product said.

“He’ll come straight to me and tell me anything. … I also know this is a business, though, and I’ve got to be prepared for anything.”

Brandon Ingram made 45 starts with the Pelicans in the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged a career-high 24.7 points per game while shooting 48.4% from the field, 39% beyond the arc, and a career-best 88.2% at the foul line.

In New Orleans’ 115-96 win over the Charlotte Hornets on March 24, 2023, Ingram posted his first triple-double of his NBA career with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

