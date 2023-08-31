Bronny James, the eldest son of Los Angeles Lakers super star LeBron James, is older today than LeBron was when he first made his NBA debut. The incoming USC freshman is 18 years and 329 days old. Bronny turns 19 on Oct. 6.

On Oct. 29, 2003, LeBron was 18 years and 303 days old when he made his NBA debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers in a regular-season game against the Sacramento Kings.

James was 18 years and 178 days old when the Cavaliers selected him first overall in the 2003 NBA Draft out of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. The Ohio native was labeled “a generational talent” by scouts.

After winning four NBA championships, Finals MVP awards, and regular-season MVP awards, James is referred to by many fans as the league’s “G.O.A.T.,” also known as the greatest of all time.

GG Jackson is just 13 days older than what LeBron James was during the 2003 NBA draft, and is younger than Bronny James pic.twitter.com/oDFtVsZpBl — Cole (@CREAMYCOLE_) June 23, 2023



Bronny James is not expected to dominate the NBA, like his father, but the 6-foot-3 guard will have at least one year in the NCAA to change the minds of critics. In his high school freshman 2019-20 season with Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, California, he averaged 4.1 points per game.

On January 15, 2020, the guard scored a season-high 17 points against Viewpoint School. Unfortunately, James tore his meniscus at practice and underwent surgery during his sophomore season.

During his junior year, Bronny averaged 8.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.9 steals per game in 29 appearances. As a senior, he averaged 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Additionally, the young standout led his team to a 23-11 record. He was selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game and was named to the United States team for the Nike Hoop Summit.

Bronny James is older now than LeBron James was when he made his NBA debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 29, 2003

In July 2023, Bronny suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at USC’s Galen Center. Last Friday, the James family announced that doctors had diagnosed him with a congenital heart defect.

The full statement by Stephanie Rosa of the LeBron James Family Foundation reads:

“After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James’ sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified.

Lebron James at age 18: 6-8 225

Lebron James at age 18: 6-8 225

Bronny James at age 18: 6-2.5 190 All the expectations and hype surrounding Bronny are pretty unfair. I hope the kid shines wherever he goes. But like MJ's sons, he's chasing ghosts. — Eric Wetli (@EricWetli_OPS) January 20, 2023



“It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated. We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy.”

Last month, Bronny James was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in an ambulance from USC’s Galen Center around 9:26 a.m. on Monday, July 24. By Tuesday, July 25, he was in stable condition and no longer in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). James was discharged from the hospital two days later.

In May 2023, Bronny James committed to USC after receiving other offers from Memphis and Ohio State. James was interested in Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Oregon. However, the McDonald’s All-American did not receive offers from the five aforementioned schools.

