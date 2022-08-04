Bronny James receives first set of tattoos, LeBron approves

Bronny James is the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, and the four-time NBA MVP allowed his 17-year-old to receive his first tattoos. Based on the Instagram image below, it appears the artist gave Bronny tats on his neck and wrists.

The tattoo artist’s Instagram is @gangatattoo. Ganga Tattoo is based in Los Angeles, California. The business was founded by CEO Joaquin Ganga. From the website, Ganga has tattooed several famous celebrities over the years, including Drake, Chris Brown, Post Malone, Nick Jam and LeBron. The four-time NBA champion trusts him.

Bronny James receives first set of tattoos

On the main website, the artist posted: “Ganga Tattoo Studio LA is the home of the world’s best tattoo artists. Our team consists of professionals that take pride in their work and perform with the utmost confidence.”

With help from Forbes, Complex, GQ, People and Billboard, the business is arguably the most popular tattoo studio in the City of Angels, if not in the entire state of California. For more information on Ganga, go to joaquinganga.com.

Furthermore, over a year ago, LeBron received additional tattoos on his thighs. Afterwards, @gangatattoo posted this message on Instagram: “Can’t express how grateful I am to see people I’ve been admiring for so long trust my work, feeling truly blessed and the only thing I can say is thank you all, this is just getting started”

“Thanks @kingjames for this opportunity, it’s an honor to have the crown tattooed by the king.”

After Bronny received his first tattoos, @gangatattoo left this comment: “I made the first tattoo for @bronny thank you very much for the trust. @kingjames much love fam.”

Additionally, Bronny James is 6’3″ and weighs about 180 lbs. He is entering his junior season at Sierra Canyon School. In his freshman 2019-20 season, he averaged 4.1 points per game.

On January 15, 2020, the guard scored a season-high 17 points against Viewpoint School. However, James tore his meniscus in his sophomore season. Bronny and Bryce, his younger brother, were seen practicing with their father at the Lakers facility a couple days ago.

Watch LeBron dunk with Bronny and Bryce.