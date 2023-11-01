The Milwaukee Bucks have exercised MarJon Beauchamp’s $2.73 million team option for the 2024-25 season, according to reports. This is part of the four-year, $12.61 million rookie-scale contract he signed last July.

Beauchamp, 23, was selected 24th overall by Milwaukee in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Yakima Valley College. The 6-foot-6 forward made 11 starts in 52 games of his rookie 2022-23 season.

The Washington native averaged 5.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 13.5 minutes per game last season. Plus, he shot 39.5% from the floor, 33.1% beyond the arc, and 73% at the foul line.

In Milwaukee’s 121-106 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 14, 2022, the forward recorded career highs of 20 points and eight rebounds in 35 minutes as a starter. He shot 7-of-9 (77.8%) from the field and drained three 3-pointers.

Milwaukee Bucks pick up MarJon Beauchamp’s 2024-25 club option, working to improve defensive side

With the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks’ G League affiliate, MarJon Beauchamp averaged 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 33.5 minutes per game in six appearances last season.

In the 2021-22 season, Beauchamp also played for the G League Ignite before Milwaukee drafted him. The YVC product averaged 15.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 12 outings.

Additionally, in Milwaukee’s 105-102 preseason win over the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 8, the first-rounder logged 18 points, nine boards, and three assists in 28 minutes.

Bucks coach Adrian Griffin praised the second-year forward for his notable performance.

“He was great on both sides of the ball. We’ve talked about what kind of identity we would want on the defensive end,” Griffin said.

“He could be a hell of a defender as well, and then offensively, he was physical with his drives, attacking the rim, not settling. I thought he played a superb game today.”

Moreover, the Bucks coach hopes his players will strive for consistency on defense this season.

“It’s just about will, and he imposed his will tonight on both ends of the ball, and that’s what we need from him. That’s what we need from everybody, buying [in] on the defensive end,” he added.