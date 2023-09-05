Home » news » Bucks Sign Center Marques Bolden To A Training Camp Deal

Bucks sign center Marques Bolden to a training camp deal

The Milwaukee Bucks are signing free agent center Marques Bolden to a training camp deal, according to sources. Bolden, 25, went undrafted out of Duke University in 2019.

The 6-foot-10 big man signed a contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, he was later assigned to the Canton (now Cleveland) Charge, the Cavaliers’ G League affiliate.

Bolden made 27 starts in 38 games with the Charge in the 2019-20 G League season. The Texas native averaged 9.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 18.9 minutes per game while shooting 59.3% from the floor.

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the Milwaukee Bucks hold fourth-shortest odds to win next season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Phoenix Suns.


Furthermore, he made his NBA debut on Feb. 1, 2020, in the Cavaliers’ 131-112 loss to the Golden State Warriors. The center recorded two rebounds and one steal in three minutes off the bench.

During the 2021-22 NBA season, the undrafted big man made six appearances as a reserve with the Cavs. He averaged 1.2 points, 1.0 rebound, and 4.8 minutes per game while shooting 33.3% from the field.

Milwaukee Bucks sign free agent center Marques Bolden to a training camp contract; an Exhibit 10 deal can be converted into a two-way contract before the regular season begins

In the 2020-21 G League season, Marques Bolden appeared in 10 games with the Charge, averaging 9.2 points, 7.5 boards, 1.0 assist, a career-high 2.2 blocks, and 23.9 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 50.7% from the floor.

In September 2021, the center signed a contract with the Utah Jazz. He was waived prior to the start of the season and added to the roster of their G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.

Bolden made 20 starts with the Stars in the 2021-22 season, averaging career highs of 12.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 31.7 minutes per game while shooting 51.6% from the field and a career-best 39.5% outside the arc.


Additionally, Bolden signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Bucks in September 2022. Though, he was waived prior to the start of the 2022-23 season. The Duke product rejoined the Stars on their training camp roster.

Milwaukee has 15 players signed to guaranteed contracts. Bolden will probably play for the Bucks’ G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. An Exhibit 10 deal can be converted into a two-way contract before the start of the regular season.

Forward Drew Timme and guards TyTy Washington Jr. and Lindell Wigginton occupy the Bucks’ two-way slots. Unless one of the three said two-way players gets waived, Bolden is set to spend all of next season with the Herd.

Training camp deals are usually non-guaranteed, allowing teams to waive the player without taking a cap hit. The player earns between $5,000 to $75,000 if they remain with the team’s G League affiliate for 60 days.

