Bucks sign center Marques Bolden to a training camp deal

The Milwaukee Bucks are signing free agent center Marques Bolden to a training camp deal, according to sources. Bolden, 25, went undrafted out of Duke University in 2019.

The 6-foot-10 big man signed a contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, he was later assigned to the Canton (now Cleveland) Charge, the Cavaliers’ G League affiliate.

Bolden made 27 starts in 38 games with the Charge in the 2019-20 G League season. The Texas native averaged 9.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 18.9 minutes per game while shooting 59.3% from the floor.

Furthermore, he made his NBA debut on Feb. 1, 2020, in the Cavaliers’ 131-112 loss to the Golden State Warriors. The center recorded two rebounds and one steal in three minutes off the bench.

During the 2021-22 NBA season, the undrafted big man made six appearances as a reserve with the Cavs. He averaged 1.2 points, 1.0 rebound, and 4.8 minutes per game while shooting 33.3% from the field.

In the 2020-21 G League season, Marques Bolden appeared in 10 games with the Charge, averaging 9.2 points, 7.5 boards, 1.0 assist, a career-high 2.2 blocks, and 23.9 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 50.7% from the floor.

In September 2021, the center signed a contract with the Utah Jazz. He was waived prior to the start of the season and added to the roster of their G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.

Bolden made 20 starts with the Stars in the 2021-22 season, averaging career highs of 12.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 31.7 minutes per game while shooting 51.6% from the field and a career-best 39.5% outside the arc.

Additionally, Bolden signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Bucks in September 2022. Though, he was waived prior to the start of the 2022-23 season. The Duke product rejoined the Stars on their training camp roster.

Milwaukee has 15 players signed to guaranteed contracts. Bolden will probably play for the Bucks’ G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. An Exhibit 10 deal can be converted into a two-way contract before the start of the regular season.

Forward Drew Timme and guards TyTy Washington Jr. and Lindell Wigginton occupy the Bucks’ two-way slots. Unless one of the three said two-way players gets waived, Bolden is set to spend all of next season with the Herd.

Training camp deals are usually non-guaranteed, allowing teams to waive the player without taking a cap hit. The player earns between $5,000 to $75,000 if they remain with the team’s G League affiliate for 60 days.

