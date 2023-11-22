Bucks vs. Celtics Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Nov. 22)

Tonight, the Boston Celtics (11-3, 6-6-2 ATS) host the Milwaukee Bucks (10-4, 5-9 ATS) in the first meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Bucks vs Celtics matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as 5-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Bucks vs. Celtics Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Milwaukee Bucks @ Boston Celtics

📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 🕙 What time is Buck vs. Celtics Game: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Bucks vs. Celtics Game: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Wisconsin, ESPN, NBC Sports Boston

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Bucks +5 (-110) | Celtics -5 (-110)

Bucks vs. Celtics Odds

Bucks vs. Celtics Predictions

Heading into Wednesday night’s game, the Bucks are 9-4 against Eastern Conference opponents and 8-2 overall in their last 10 games. Plus, Milwaukee ranks last in the East scoring 10.7 fast break points per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and two blocks for the Bucks. The Greek Freak is on pace to become the first NBA player to average over 30 points per game in a season while shooting 60% or better from the field.

Furthermore, Damian Lillard leads Milwaukee in assists and steals, with logging 6.2 dimes and 1.0 theft per contest. The Bucks average 14.2 more points per game (120.8) than the Celtics have surrendered to opponents (106.6).

Meanwhile, the Celtics are coming off a 121-118 overtime loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Boston is 10-2 in Eastern Conference play. The C’s lead the East in rebounding, averaging 47.4 boards.

The Celtics are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Bucks allow to opponents.

Through 14 games, Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, rebounding, and steals, with averaging 28.2 points, 9.0 boards, and 1.1 thefts per game. Tatum scored 45 points against the Hornets. Jaylen Brown is shooting 49.1% and averaging 24.7 points for Boston as well.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics hold a 68.6% chance of defeating Milwaukee. Boston is 1-2 this season without Derrick White. The Celtics’ starting guard is expected to return for tonight’s matchup with the Bucks. The C’s have suffered back-to-back losses just once this season. So, Boston should win at home.

Bucks vs. Celtics Injuries

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

SF Jae Crowder (groin; out indefinitely) | PG Damian Lillard (oblique; probable) | SF MarJon Beauchamp (ankle; probable) | SF Chris Livingston (ankle; probable)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

PG Derrick White (personal; probable)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The Bucks are 5-0 SU in their past five contests.

Also, the point total has gone over in 15 of Milwaukee’s previous 20 games.

For the Celtics, they’re 6-1 SU in their last seven contests.

Boston is 7-2 ATS in its past nine meetings against the Bucks at home.

The point total has gone over in five of the Celtics’ previous seven games versus Milwaukee.

Projected Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup

PG Damian Lillard | SG Malik Beasley | PF Giannis Antetokounmpo | SF Khris Middleton | C Brook Lopez

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Derrick White | SG Jaylen Brown | PF Jrue Holiday | SF Jayson Tatum | C Kristaps Porzingis

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 14 games, the Bucks are 10-4 as favorites, 0-0 as underdogs, 3-4 ATS away, and 5-2 over/under away. As for the Celtics, they’re 11-3 as favorites, 0-0 as underdogs, 4-1 ATS at home, and 2-3 over/under at home. Boston is 5-1 in its last six games against Eastern Conference opponents.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Celtics to win, Milwaukee to cover the spread, and the point total to go under 233.5. Boston plays like a different team when Derrick White is out. If White misses another game, only then would it make sense for the Bucks to manage an upset.

Pick the Celtics to win! Note that the total has gone over in 11 of Boston’s last 16 games played on a Wednesday when at home. Most predictions include the C’s bouncing back tonight. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

