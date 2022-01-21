Bulls vs Bucks Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

Both the Bucks and Bulls ended their poor runs and got back to winning ways on Wednesday night against the Cavs and Grizzlies respectively. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Bulls vs Bucks game.

Bulls vs Bucks Game Info

Chicago Bulls (28-15) vs. (28-19)

Date: Friday, January 21, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum — Milwaukee, WI

Bulls vs Bucks NBA Betting Odds and Picks

Moneyline: CHI: (+350) | MIL: (-450)

Point Spread: CHI: +9 (-110) | MIL: -9 (-110)

Total: 228 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

PG Lonzo Ball (out), SG Zach Lavine (out), PF Javone Green (out), PF Patrick Williams (out), SF Derrick Jones Jar (out)

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

C Brook Lopez (out)

Bulls vs Bucks News and Preview

This will be the first meeting of the season between both these teams. Last season, the season series finished 2-1 in favour of the Bucks. At the start of the season, I had this marked on the calendar, it’s the most anticipated games of the season for me personally as a Bucks fan. The Bulls strengthened well in the off-season and they were always going to present a challenge in the East. Albeit I don’t think anybody had them in first spot this far through.

The Bulls come to Milwaukee off a 117-104 win against the Cavs at the united Centre. This was their first win in 5 having hit a sticky patch of late. The Bulls will be without two of their main stars in Lonzo Ball (knee) and Zach Lavine (knee) and will be relying on DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic in this one.

The Bucks got back to winning ways at home to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night with a 12 point win, taking the game 126-114. MVP frontrunner Giannis Antetokounmpo had a great game with 33 points and 15 rebounds. He fell only 3 assists short of another triple double. Jrue Holiday made his comeback from injury from the bench and had 9 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

Bulls vs Bucks NBA Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Chicago’s last 5 games.

Chicago are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 games against Milwaukee.

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Chicago’s last 17 games against an opponent in the Central Division division.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Milwaukee’s last 10 games against Chicago.

Milwaukee are 14-4 SU in their last 18 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Milwaukee’s last 7 games played in January.

Projected Chicago Bulls Starting Lineup

(G) Coby White, (G) Ayo Dosunmu, (C) Nikola Vucevic, (F) DeMar DeRozan, (F) Alfonzo McKinnie

Projected Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup

(G) Jrue Holiday, (G) Grayson Allen, (C) Bobby Portis, (F)Giannis Antetokounmpo, (F) Khris Middleton

Bulls vs Bucks Prediction

The ESPN Matchup Predictor gives the Bucks a 72.1% which if I’m honest, I am a little surprised at. I have the Bucks winning this one but I expect it to be a relatively close affair.

Now the Bulls are missing their two star guards and have been in a rough spot with results but the Bucks aren’t exactly flying high as of late.

The Bulls will need another big game from DeRozan and will need to find a way to stop the Greek Freak who has been pretty much unstoppable this season, averaging 28.6 points per game.

It should certainly be a fun game to watch but I think home-court advantage will play a big part and this and I have the Bucks taking the win by 10 or so points.

Pick: Bucks -9

