Caitlin Clark, the NCAA women’s basketball all-time scoring champ, has transcended records to become the highest-selling NIL athlete in history. Her latest achievement follows a monumental game against Michigan, with her “You break it, you own it” merchandise soaring in sales. Clark’s unparalleled success on and off the court marks a new era in college basketball, setting benchmarks in athletic performance and commercial endorsements.

Clark Overtakes Shedeur Sanders to Top NIL Merchandise Sales

Caitlin Clark has not only shattered records on the court but has also revolutionized the marketing world of college sports. Recently, this Iowa guard became the NCAA women’s basketball all-time leading scorer, a title she clinched with a dramatic three-pointer against Michigan.

Her historic performance didn’t just end there; within hours, she became the top-selling NIL athlete in Fanatics’ history, surpassing previous record-holder Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Caitlin Clark Effect

This surge in popularity, which has been dubbed the “Caitlin Clark effect,” extends beyond just college basketball. Her impact is seen in the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament nearing a sell-out status, a first in its history.

It can also be seen in Iowa athletics, where the women’s basketball team has more than doubled its revenue. Clark’s influence even led NBC’s streaming platform Peacock to launch a special “Caitlin Cast” to celebrate her achievements.

You Break It, You Own It

The phrase “You break it, you own it” became a symbol of Clark’s dominance after Nike released apparel adorned with these words, along with Clark’s name and number. These items, along with a commemorative, autographed Topps Now trading card, were instant hits, with the latter selling out in under 10 minutes.

You break it, you own it. Congratulations to @CaitlinClark22 for claiming what's hers. Here's to the All-Time Women's NCAA Scoring Record leader. 👏 https://t.co/d56wGNE97S pic.twitter.com/6yeWkXHNpJ — Nike.com (@nikestore) February 16, 2024

The success of these products underlines the growing commercial power of female athletes in collegiate sports.

Clark has secured brand deals with State Farm, Gatorade, and Hy-Vee, and her social media following has skyrocketed, witnessing a growth from 1.1 million to over 1.3 million followers since her record-breaking game.

With an average of 32.8 points and 8.5 assists per game, Clark has spearheaded the fourth-ranked Hawkeyes to a potenital No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament. As Clark approaches the men’s scoring record, currently held by Pete Maravich with 3,667 points, she stands just 99 points shy with four games to go.