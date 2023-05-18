The news of Caleb Love’s decommitment from Michigan has set off fresh waves in the college basketball landscape. Now, once again, it seems that Indiana is back in the race for this highly sought-after player.

Indiana Favorites Once Again for Caleb Love Transfer

Following Caleb Love’s Michigan exit, the high-profile guard is back on the transfer market. It appears a snag in the admission process, involving non-transferable credits from North Carolina, was the stumbling block. This twist has brought Indiana back into the picture for the college basketball superstar.

Throughout Love’s basketball journey, Indiana has shown persistent interest. They extended an offer to the St. Louis native during his high school career, and again when he dipped his toes into the transfer portal after the 2022-23 season. With Love back on the market, the Hoosiers will hope that it’s a case of third time lucky.

Indiana had a brief interaction with Love in March, via a Zoom call, but that didn’t quite pan out. With Love’s Michigan plans falling through, the Hoosiers might just pick up where they left off.

Ceiling is the Roof for Love

During his three-year stint at Chapel Hill, Love showcased his talent with averages of 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game in his junior year. Although his shooting percentages were not stellar, his high usage rates and reduced turnover percentages demonstrate his potential. With two years of eligibility left, he is a tantalizing prospect.

Today, Indiana’s roster is in a state of flux, making Love’s possible induction a fitting piece of the puzzle. With a spot open for a high-scoring guard, Love could be just the ticket to invigorate the Hoosiers’ squad.

Love is no stranger to the limelight. His UNC legacy, marked by a national championship game in 2022, still resonates. UNC fans fondly recall that run, and Caleb Love ending Coach K’s career twice in one season, once at Cameron in front of a charged up crowd, and again in the Final Four. However, his inconsistency was wildly frustrating, but his ceiling is undeniable.

Throughout his stint at UNC, Love exhibited flashes of brilliance, but inconsistency too frequently overshadowed his potential. If Indiana can unlock his full potential, his impact could be formidable. He might just be the spark the Hoosiers need to reassert themselves on the national stage.

